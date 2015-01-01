पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अवैध कारोबार:पक्षियों की तस्करी करने वाले तीन गिरफ्तार, 14 टुइयां, 14 ताेते बरामद

सीहोर4 घंटे पहले
  • एसटीएफ भोपाल-इंदौर की टीम ने वन विभाग के साथ की कार्रवाई

प्रतिबंधित परिंदों को पिंजरों में कैद कर अवैध कारोबार करने वाले के खिलाफ एसटीएफ इंदौर व एसटीएफ भोपाल ने अपने मुखबिर तंत्र के जरिए स्थानीय वन विभाग के साथ मिलकर तीन आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार किया है। एसटीएफ भोपाल व इंदौर की टीम ने संयुक्त रूप से मुखबिर की सूचना पर प्रतिबंधित पक्षियों को सप्लाई करने वाले मुख्य आरोपी सहित दो लोगों को पकड़ा है। शनिवार रात तीनों आरोपी प्रतिबंधित प्रजाति के पक्षी टुइयां व हरे तोते 28 नग 14 जोड़े का अवैध रूप से बायपास पर बाहर भेजने की ताक में थे। तभी टीम ने घेराबंदी कर मुख्य आरोपी शाहवर बेग पुत्र रज्जाक बेग, वाजीउद्दीन पुत्र साबिर उद्दीन, नजीर बेग पुत्र आरिफ बेग सभी निवासी शेखपुरा अलीपुर को गिरफ्तार कर लिया। उनके पास से 14 जोड़े प्रतिबंधित पक्षी जब्त किए। रेंजर सुभाष शर्मा ने बताया कि दो छोटे पिंजरों में 28 पक्षियों को ठूंस-ठूंस कर रखा था। इसके कारण दो पक्षियों की मौत हो चुकी है। तीनों आरोपियों के खिलाफ वन प्राणी संरक्षण अधिनियम 1972 की धाराओं के तहत प्रकरण दर्ज किया।

तस्करी...तमिलनाडु तक भेजे जाते हैं ये पक्षी
रेंजर सुभाष शर्मा ने बताया कि भोपाल-इंदौर की एसटीएफ टीम का मुखबिर तंत्र प्रतिबंधित पक्षियों के कारोबार व इनके सप्लाई करने में लिप्त आरोपियों की तलाश में कई दिनों से काम कर रही है। पूछताछ में मुख्य आरोपी शावर बेग ने बताया था कि वह इन प्रतिबंधित पक्षियों को तमिलनाडु तक सप्लाई करता था। वहां पर भी उसके लिंक हैं। इस तरह के प्रतिबंधित पक्षी टुंईयां आम तोतों से अलग लाल कंठ वाले तोतों का कारोबार के तार कई बड़े महानगर से जुड़े हुए हैं। इसमें चेन्नई, नागपुर, कोलकाता, दिल्ली, भोपाल, इंदौर सहित अन्य कई शहर हैं। शावर के मोबाइल कॉल डिटेल्स निकाली जा रही है।

