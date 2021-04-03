पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सीएम राइज स्कूल:निजी स्कूलों को टक्कर देने अभी 1 स्कूल को मॉडल बनाएंगे, पूर्व छात्रों से लेंगे सुझाव

सीहोरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जिले के 154 सरकारी स्कूलों का चयन, कमिश्नर ने किया निरीक्षण

सरकारी स्कूलों को प्राइवेट की तर्ज पर तैयार करने के लिए सीएम राइस योजना के तहत प्रारंभिक तौर पर राज्य शिक्षा केंद्र से जिले के 284 स्कूलों का चयन किया था। बाद में इनमें से 154 स्कूलों का अंतिम चयन किया गया। इनमें से शुरू में एक स्कूल को मॉडल के रूप में तैयार किया जाएगा ।

इसके लिए मंडी स्थित मनुवेन हायर सेकंडरी स्कूल को चयनित किया गया है। गुरुवार को कमिश्नर कवींद्र कियावत स्कूल पहुंचे और उन्होंने यहां की वर्तमान स्थिति को देखकर जरूरी निर्देश दिए। अगले दो महीने में इस स्कूल का कायाकल्प करना है। कमिश्नर के साथ कलेक्टर अजय गुप्ता, एसपी एसएस चौहान, डीईओ एसपीएस विसेन, डीपीसी अनिल श्रीवास्तव आदि थे।

दो माह में मॉडल के रूप में तैयार हो जाएगा स्कूल
^मंडी स्थित मनुवेन स्कूल का चयन किया गया है। इसे हम मॉडल के रुप में तैयार करेंगे। यहां के स्टाफ के साथ एक बैठक भी हो चुकी है। अब आगे की कार्ययोजना तैयार की जा रही है। दो माह में इसे तैयार किया जाना है।
-एसपीएस विसेन, डीईओ

सीएम राइज स्कूल बनाने का उद्देश्य

  • नर्सरी से 12वीं तक एकीकृत होंगे स्कूल।
  • हिंदी के साथ-साथ अंग्रेजी पैटर्न में भी पढ़ाई होगी।
  • चयनित स्कूल आधुनिक उपकरण, तकनीक से लैस होंगे।
  • बच्चों के लिए पढ़ाई के साथ-साथ खेलकूद, सांस्कृतिक और साहित्यिक गतिविधियों का वातावरण बनाना।

ये होंगे मापदंड

  • कक्षा एक से 12वीं तक के सभी स्कूल एक ही प्रांगण में लग रहे हों और उस स्कूल के पास जगह पर्याप्त हो। यानि कम से कम 3 एकड़ की जगह होना जरूरी है।
  • उस स्कूल में मेन पावर हो। जो भी स्टाफ हो वह पर्याप्त होना चाहिए जिससे पढ़ाई सुचारू ढंग से कराई जा सके।
  • स्कूल ऐसी जगह का चयनित होना चाहिए जहां एप्रोच रोड हो।
  • ऐसा स्कूल का चयन होना चाहिए जिसके आसपास अन्य प्राइमरी, मिडिल स्कूल हों जिनके बच्चे यहां आकर पढ़ाई कर सकें।
  • स्कूल के चारों तरफ बाउंड्रीवाल हो। वर्तमान में स्कूल की स्थिति को देखना कि वहां पर भवन कितने हैं और उनकी क्या स्थिति है।

पढ़ाई प्रभावित न हो, इसलिए आसपास की शालाएं मर्ज होंगी
सीएम राइज स्कूल शुरू करने का उद्देश्य बच्चों को बेहतर शिक्षा उपलब्ध कराना है। ऐसे में जो भी स्कूल सीएम राइज के लिए चयनित होंगे वहां प्राइमरी, मिडिल और हाई व हायर सेकंडरी स्कूल एकीकृत रूप से चलेंगे। यहां नर्सरी से कक्षाएं शुरू होंगी। यही नहीं जरूरत पड़ने पर आसपास की शालाओं को इसमें मर्ज कर दिया जाएगा, ताकि पर्याप्त स्टाफ रहे।

कैसे बनेगा स्कूल मॉडल

  • वर्तमान में मिडिल स्कूल मनुवेन में गणित का शिक्षक नहीं है। इसे जिले के अन्य स्कूल से यहां लाया जाएगा।
  • संगीत शिक्षक और व्यायाम शिक्षक के पद भी खाली पड़े हैं। इन दोनों पदों को भी जिले के अन्य स्कूलों से भरा जाएगा।
  • खेल मैदान तैयार कराए जाएंगे। स्कूल के पास 3 एकड़ जमीन है। स्कूल प्रांगण में काफी जगह है जहां पर खेल मैदान बनाए जाएंगे।
  • क्लास रूम में को सुसज्जित करने के लिए काम होगा। इसके लिए भी कार्ययोजना बनाई गई है।
  • स्कूल में लायब्रेरी तैयारी की जाएगी जो आधुनिक होगी।

पूर्व छात्रों से करेंगे संपर्क
उन्होंने कहा कि इस स्कूल से जो भी पढ़कर गए हैं उनसे संपर्क किया जाना चाहिए। उकिस तरह स्कूल की स्थिति को बदला जाएगा इसके बारे में उन्होंने बताया। नर्सरी से 12वीं तक के इन स्कूलों को सर्व सुविधायुक्त बनाया जाएग। इसमें स्टाफ, स्ट्रक्चर, खेल सहित तमाम सुविधाएं होंगी।

