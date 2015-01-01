पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कॉलेज लेवल काउंसिलिंग:आज प्रवेश का आखिरी मौका 18 से कॉलेज में जमा करना होंगे दस्तावेज

सीहोर4 घंटे पहले
मंगलवार 10 नवंबर को कॉलेज लेवल काउंसिलिंग (सीएलसी) के अतिरिक्त और अंतिम चरण में एडमिशन लेने का आखिरी मौका है। कॉलेज में एडमिशन के लिए रजिस्ट्रेशन करवा चुके स्टूडेंट्स 10 नवंबर तक खाली सीट उपलब्ध होने पर एक दिन में कम से कम चार कॉलेजों में पहुंचकर आवेदन कर सकेंगे।

इसके बाद 18 नवंबर से कॉलेजों में ऑनलाइन प्रक्रिया से फीस भरकर एडमिशन करवा चुके स्टूडेंट्स को अपने मूल दस्तावेज कॉलेजों में जमा करना होंगे। जो स्टूडेंट्स पहले से अंतिम चरण तक कॉलेज में एडमिशन के लिए रजिस्ट्रेशन करवा चुके हैं उन्हें अपने दस्तावेजों के साथ मंगलवार सुबह 10.30 से शाम 4 बजे तक ऐसे कॉलेजों में पहुंचकर आवेदन करना होगा जहां उनकी रुचि के अनुसार कक्षाओं में सीट खाली हैं। कॉलेज की आवंटन सूची जारी होने के बाद अपना नाम आने पर स्टूडेंट को लिंक इनिशिएट करवाकर फीस भरकर एडमिशन की प्रक्रिया पूरी करना होगी। यदि एक से ज्यादा कॉलेजों की आवंटन सूची में स्टूडेंट्स का नाम है तो स्टूडेंट अपनी पहली पसंद के कॉलेज से ही लिंक इनिशिएट करवाएं।

