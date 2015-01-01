पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मौसम का मिजाज:दो दिन और पड़ेगी तेज ठंड, पूर्व की हवा चलने से फिर मिलेगी राहत

सीहोर4 घंटे पहले
इस बार मौसम का मिजाज बार-बार बदल रहा है। मंगलवार को तेज ठंड रही। हालांकि पिछले 24 घंटे के दौरान दिन के तापमान में 2 डिग्री की बढ़ोत्तरी दर्ज हुई है, लेकिन रात के तापमान में भी 0.3 डिग्री सेल्सियस की गिरावट दर्ज की गई। मौसम विभाग का मानना है कि अभी दो दिन और उत्तर-पूर्व से हवा चलेगी। ऐसे में ठंड का असर तेज रहेगा। लेकिन इसके बाद फिर से पूर्व से हवा चलने से लोगों को ठंड से राहत मिलेगी। हालांकि उसके बाद तेजी से तापमान में गिरावट का दौर आएगा। मंगलवार को दिन का पारा 28.5 और रात का पारा 10.2 डिग्री सेल्सियस दर्ज किया गया।
पिछले एक सप्ताह से तेज ठंड का असर बना हुआ है। मंगलवार को भी ठंड का असर तेज रहा, लेकिन दिन के समय धूप का असर अधिक होने से मामूली राहत रही। हालांकि शाम होते-होते फिर से लोगों को सर्दी सताने लगी। ऐसे में मंगलवार को अधिकतम तापमान 28.5 और न्यूनतम तापमान 10.2 डिग्री सेल्सियस दर्ज किया गया। एक दिन पहले सोमवार को अधिकतम तापमान 26.5 डिग्री सेल्सियस और न्यूनतम तापमान 10.5 डिग्री सेल्सियस दर्ज किया गया था। आरएके कॉलेज स्थित ग्रामीण कृषि मौसम सेवा केंद्र के डॉ. सत्येंद्र सिंह तोमर ने बताया कि अभी दो दिन और हवा की दिशा उत्तर-पूर्व से रहेगी। ऐसे में ठंड का असर बना रहेगा। लेकिन इसके बाद हवा की दिशा बदलकर पूर्व से हो जाएगी। जिसके चलते दो दिन तक लोगों को तेज ठंड से राहत मिलेगी। हालांकि इसके बाद फिर से ठंड अपना असर दिखाएगी।
फसलों के लिए अच्छा मौसम
डॉ. तोमर के अनुसार अभी जो तापमान है वह फसलों के लिए अच्छा है। इस तापमान में फसलें अच्छी ग्रोथ करती हैं। इस साल औसत से अधिक बारिश हुई थी, ऐसे में सर्दी भी ज्यादा पड़ने की संभावना बन रही है। दिसंबर महीने में तेजी से तापमान में गिरावट आएगी।

