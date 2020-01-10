पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

आरक्षण की प्रक्रिया:नप शाहगंज के वार्ड आरक्षण की प्रक्रिया 28 को होगी, सीहोर नपा के आरक्षण को लेकर मांगा मार्गदर्शन

सीहोर13 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

नगरीय निकायों के चुनाव होना हैं। इसके लिए कुछ माह पहले प्रक्रिया शुरु हुई थी लेकिन एक नगर परिषद शाहगंज के वार्ड आरक्षण की प्रक्रिया पूरी होने के बाद जिले की सभी 8 निकायों के वार्ड आरक्षण की कार्रवाई पूरी हो जाएगी। इसी के साथ प्रशासन ने शासन से सीहोर नगर पालिका में आरक्षण को लेकर मार्गदर्शन मांगा है।

जानकारी देते हुए सहायक परियोजना अधिकारी जिला शहरी विकास अभिकरण ने बताया कि नगर पालिका ओर नगर परिषदों के आगामी समय में चुनाव होना है। इन चुनाव से पहले जनसंख्या के मान से आरक्षण की कार्रवाई होना है। आगामी आम निर्वाचन जनगणना 2011 के अनुसार नगर परिषद शाहगंज के वार्ड आरक्षण किए जाने की कार्रवाई निर्देशानुसार 28 सितंबर को कलक्टोरेट सभाकक्ष में दोपहर 12 बजे स्वीकृत की गई है।

आरक्षण की कार्रवाई कराए जाने के लिए कलेक्टर अजय गुप्ता ने प्राधिकृत अधिकारी अपर कलेक्टर गुंचा सनोबर एवं डिप्टी कलेक्टर विजय मंडलोई, जिला परियोजना अधिकारी जिला शहरी विकास अभिकरण एवं मुख्य नगरपालिका अधिकारी संदीप श्रीवास्तव द्वारा आरक्षण की कार्रवाई पूरी की जाएगी।

0
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंधोनी के खिलाफ पिछले 5 में से एक ही मुकाबला जीत सकी रॉयल्स; रेग्युलर कप्तान स्टीव स्मिथ के साथ उतरेगी टीम, स्टोक्स और बटलर नहीं खेलेंगे - IPL 2020 - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज घर से संबंधित कार्यों को संपन्न करने में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। किसी विशेष व्यक्ति का सानिध्य प्राप्त हुआ। जिससे आपकी विचारधारा में महत्वपूर्ण परिवर्तन होगा। भाइयों के साथ चला आ रहा संपत्ति य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

फीडबैक दें