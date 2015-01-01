पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

ओपन बुक सिस्टम:पहली बार बच्चों को घर पर प्रोजेक्ट बनाने और असाइनमेंट लिखने के लिए देंगे

सीहोरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • अब तीसरी से पांचवीं तक के बच्चे भी बनाएंगे प्रोजेक्ट

कोविड के चलते सरकार ने इस साल वार्षिक परीक्षाएं कराने के बजाय प्रोजेक्ट के आधार पर अगली कक्षा में परीक्षाएं कराने का निर्णय लिया है। सीधे तौर पर यूं कहें कि कॉलेज की ओपन बुक प्रणाली की तरह बच्चों को घर पर ही असाइनमेंट लिखने के लिए दिए जाएंगे। इसमें बच्चों को प्रोजेक्ट भी बनाना होंगे। वैसे तो कक्षा 6टी के पाठ्यक्रम में प्रोजेक्ट रहता है। जबकि छोटी कक्षाओं के पाठ्यक्रम में प्रोजेक्ट वर्क नहीं होता। लेकिन इस साल सरकार के प्रोजेक्ट के आधार पर अगली कक्षा में प्रवेश देने के निर्णय के चलते ऐसे ऐसा पहली बार होगा जब कक्षा तीसरी से पांचवी के बच्चे भी अपने अपने असाइनमेंट के साथ प्रोजेक्ट बनाकर संबंधित स्कूलों में जमा कराएंगे।

ऐसा इसलिए कर रहे
शिक्षा विभाग के अधिकारियों की मानें तो 40 प्रतिशत अंक प्रोजेक्ट व 60 प्रतिशत अंक लिखने के दिए जाएंगे। इससे विद्यार्थियों की दक्षता का आंकलन भी लगेगा। जिले के 1 हजार 443 प्राइमरी स्कूलों में करीब 1 लाख बच्चे और 673 मिडिल स्कूलों के करीब 65 हजार बच्चों को इस प्रणाली से जोड़ा जाएगा। इसमें तीसरी से पांचवी तक के 1 लाख 20 हजार बच्चे पहली बार प्रोजेक्ट बनाएंगे। जिसके लिए वर्तमान में बच्चों को मोहल्ला व डिजिटल क्लास के माध्यम से तैयारी कराई जा रही है।

डिजिटल व मोहल्ला क्लास में करा रहे तैयारी : डीपीसी अनिल श्रीवास्तव ने बताया कि प्राइमरी व मिडिल स्कूल के बच्चों को प्रोजेक्ट व असाइनमेंट के आधार पर अगली कक्षा में प्रवेश देने की चर्चा है। इसकी तैयारी चल रही है। बच्चों को डिजिटल सामग्री से तो पढ़ाया ही जा रहा है।

ऐसा रहेगा प्रोजेक्ट
कक्षा छठवीं से आठवीं तक के पाठ्यक्रम में ही प्रोजेक्ट रहता है। इसके आधार पर बच्चों को प्रोजेक्ट बनाना पड़ते हैं, जबकि कक्षा तीसरी से पांचवीं के बच्चों को शिक्षक अपने स्तर पर वर्तमान दौरे में होने वाली गतिविधियां, प्राकृतिक, अंतरिक्ष, मौसमी विषयों पर प्रोजेक्ट बनाने के लिए देंगे। यह प्रोजेक्ट चित्र के रूप में नहीं बल्कि उसका डेमो के रूप में बनाना होगा। इससे बच्चों की दक्षता का आकलन लगेगा।

सभी ब्लॉकों में लगाई जा रही मोहल्ला क्लास
जिले के 8 ब्लॉक में डिजिटल व मोहल्ला क्लास लगाई जा रही हैं। जिसके तहत सुबह 10 से 1 बजे तक कक्षाएं लगती हैं। सुबह 10 से 11 बजे तक बच्चों को पढ़ाया जाता है। सुबह 11 से दोपहर 12 बजे तक रेडियो कार्यक्रम और दोपहर 12 से 1 बजे तक गृह कार्य करवाया जाता है। दोपहर 3 से 4 बजे तक बच्चों के लिए खेल गतिविधियां व शाम 7 से 8 बजे तक कहानी सुनना होती है। अगले दिन शिक्षक फीडबैक लेते हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंवैक्सीन के साइड इफेक्ट्स से रहें सावधान, रिपब्लिक डे के चीफ गेस्ट होंगे जॉनसन और आर-पार की लड़ाई में बदला किसान आंदोलन - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें