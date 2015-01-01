पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

निर्णय:तीन दिन 10वीं व बचे दिनों में 12वीं के विद्यार्थियों को पढ़ाएंगे

सीहोर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 14 से बोर्ड परीक्षा को ध्यान में रखकर उत्कृष्ट स्कूल ने कक्षा संचालन को लेकर की बैठक

कोरोना संक्रमण काल के चलते स्कूलों के नियमित करने व अन्य समस्याओं के समाधान को लेकर असमंजस बना हुआ है। इसके समाधान के लिए शनिवार को शासकीय उत्कृष्ट उमावि क्रमांक-1 सीहोर में बैठक आयोजित की गई।

बैठक में सभी शिक्षकों ने निर्णय लिया कि पहले कक्षा 10वीं और 12वीं बोर्ड परीक्षाएं हैं। इसमें विद्यार्थियों को हमें कोरोना गाइडलाइन का पालन कराकर कक्षा शुरू कर सकते हैं। इस पर तीन दिन कक्षा 10वीं कक्षा और बचे तीन दिनों में कक्षा 12वीं के विद्यार्थियों को बुलाया जाएगा। ताकि उन्हें कोई परेशानी ना हो। इसके लिए स्कूल परिसर में भी पूरी सावधानी बरतने के लिए कक्षा प्रभारियों की नियुक्ति भी कर दी गई है।

उत्कृष्ट स्कूल के सभागार कक्ष में जिला समन्वयक प्राचार्य रविंद्र कुमार बांगरे की अध्यक्षता में बैठक हुई। विद्यालय स्टॉफ की बैठक में स्कूल कक्षा संचालन के लिए शासन की गाइड लाइन को ध्यान में रखते हुए चर्चा की गई। श्री बांगरे ने कहा कि विद्यालय कक्षा संचालन के लिए बच्चे सोशल डिस्टेंस का पालन करेंगे। सभी शिक्षक और छात्र-छात्राएं मास्क पहनेंगे। स्कूल की कक्षाएं और परिसर के लिए प्रभारी नियुक्त किए गए हैं।

जो कि समय सारणी को कक्ष और कक्षा निर्धारण के अनुरूप तैयार कर सूचना बोर्ड पर चस्पा करेंगे। शिक्षक बच्चों को सैनिटाइजर करने के लिए समय-समय पर प्रेरित करते रहेंगे। स्कूल गेट पर धुलना होगा हाथ : स्कूल प्रबंधन ने विद्यालय के मेन गेट पर पानी की टंकी रखने का निर्णय लिया है। जहां विद्यार्थी स्कूल में प्रवेश करने से पहले साबुन से हाथ धोना, सैनिटाइज मशीन लगाकर हाथों को सैनिटाइज भी कराएंगे। इसके अलावा हर बच्चे की थर्मल स्क्रिनिंग भी गेट पर ही की जाएगी।

पहले बोर्ड परीक्षा के छात्रों को प्राथमिकता : शिक्षक डॉ. देवेंद्र साहू ने बताया कि पिछले कुछ सालों में बोर्ड परीक्षाओं में स्कूल के छात्रों ने परचम लहराया है। इसमें सभी शिक्षकों का प्रयास रहता है, लेकिन वर्चुअल क्लास में विद्यार्थियों को प्रापर तैयारी नहीं हो पा रही है। इसके लिए कोविड-19 के नियमों को ध्यान में रखकर स्कूल प्रबंधन निर्णय लेगा।

स्कूल में 14 दिसंबर से कक्षाएं शुरू होंगी। इसमें पहले कक्षा 10वीं और 12वीं के छात्र-छात्राओं की कक्षाओं का प्लान तैयार किया गया है। उनकी कक्षाओं के प्राध्यापकों से जानकारी मांगी गई है। इसके आधार पर तीन-तीन दिन दोनों कक्षाओं के विद्यार्थियों को बुलाया जाएगा। इसके बाद शासन के निर्देशानुसार कक्षा 9वीं और 11वीं के विद्यार्थियों की कक्षाओं के बारे में भी विचार किया जाएगा।

बच्चों की संख्या के मान से करेंगे डिवाइड

तीन दिनों में स्कूल में व्याप्त कमरों और विद्यार्थियों की संख्या के मान से शिक्षकों के पढ़ाने का समय निर्धारित करेंगे। इसके लिए सभी शिक्षकों से समय सारणी भी मांगी गई है। जिसमें एक ही कक्षा के अलग-अलग शिक्षक अलग-अलग कक्षाओं में नियमित विषय पढ़ा सकेंगे। साथ ही बच्चों की संख्या के मान से कक्षा में भी सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग रखी जाएगी। इसके अलावा सावधानी भी पूरी बरतने के सख्त निर्देश शिक्षकों को दिए गए हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपंजाब के लोगों को क्यों है फिर से अपनी जमीन के बंटने का डर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें