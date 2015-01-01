पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

मिलेगी राहत:8 किमी फोरलेन के सीवन पुल के दोनों ओर 30-30 मीटर एप्रोच रोड का काम हुआ शुरू

सीहोर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • नालियों और डिवाइडर का अधूरा काम भी हुआ पूरा, कुछ जगहों पर चल रहा अंतिम कार्य

आठ किमी लंबे हाउसिंग बोर्ड से चौपाल सागर तक के फोरलेन का काम अब करीब पूरा हो चुका है। तीन पुलों में से आखिरी सीवन नदी का पुल बनकर तैयार हो चुका है। बुधवार से इसके दोनों तरफ तीस-तीस मीटर के एप्रोच रोड का काम शुरू किया गया। इस काम के पूरा होने के साथ-साथ सड़क किनारे लगाए जा रहे पैवर्स ब्लाक का काम भी पूरा होने वाला है। इस तरह से सीवन नदी के दूसरे पुल के शुरू कर देने पर इसका लोगों को काफी फायदा मिलेगा। हाउसिंग बोर्ड से चौपाल सागर तक के 8 किमी लंबे फोरलेन पर तीन पुल बनाए गए हैं। इनमें सीवन नदी पुल के अलावा टाउन हाल पुल और इंदौर नाका के पास लोटिया पुल शामिल हैं। लोटिया पुल और टाउन हाल के पास वाला पुल तो काफी समय पहले बनकर तैयार हो गया और इससे आवागमन भी शुरू हो गया लेकिन अभी सीवन नदी के पुल का काम अधूरा था। हालांकि बारिश में तेजी से चले काम के कारण यह पुल बनकर तैयार हो चुका है।

अधूरी नालियों का चल रहा काम
फोरलेन किनारे पानी निकासी के लिए नालियों का निर्माण कराया जा रहा है। इन नालियों से पानी की निकासी होना है। कई जगह नाली का निर्माण कार्य पूरा हो चुका है। काफी जगह नालियों का निर्माण पूरा हो गया है। इन नालियों के बन जाने से पानी निकासी की समस्या का समाधान भी हो जाएगा।

दूसरी तरफ भी बनी नाली
लोगों ने मांग की थी कि कई जगह एक तरफ ही नाली बनाई जा रही है जो कि गलत है। पार्षद मनोज गुजराती ने भी मांग रखी थी कि हाउसिंग बोर्ड से भोपाल नाके तक अवधपुरी की तरफ नाली का निर्माण नहीं किया गया है जबकि दूसरी तरफ चाणक्यपुरी की तरफ नाली बना दी गई। कुछ दिन पहले दूसरी तरफ की नाली का निर्माण कार्य भी शुरू हुआ था।

नहीं बनेगी अब पुल पर जाम की स्थिति
कुछ समय से वाहनों के दबाव के कारण पुल पर जाम लगने लगा था। सीवन पुल पर हर रोज वाहन से जाने में दिक्कतें होने लगी है। इसके अलावा सीवन नदी के पुल पर मवेशी बैठी रहती हैं जिसके कारण भी वाहन चालक नहीं निकल पा रहे हैं। इस संबंध में पीडब्ल्यूडी के उपयंत्री गोपाल राय ने बताया कि पुल के एप्रोच रोड का काम अधूरा था जिसे पूरा कराया जा रहा है। कुछ ही दिनों में नया पुल चालू हो जाएगा। इसके बाद वाहनों के आवागमन को और सुविधा मिलेगी।

नालियों के अधूरे काम से बरसात में भरा था पानी
अधूरे काम के कारण इस बार बरसात में यह हुआ कि पानी निकासी नहीं होने से पानी भराव की स्थिति बनी। इससे सड़कों पर तो पानी भरा ही लेकिन कई रहवासी क्षेत्रों में भी सड़कों का पानी भर गया। इससे काफी नुकसान भी हुआ। जब तक यह नालियां पूरी तरह से बनाई नहीं जाती तब तक समस्या का निराकरण नहीं होगा।
दोनों तरफ का बन रहा एप्रोच रोड
इस पुल को सीसी रोड से जोड़ने के लिए दोनों तरफ 30-30 मीटर लंबा एप्रोच रोड बनाया जाना है जिससे आवागमन शुरू हो सके। इस काम को पूरा होने में अब कुछ ही दिन और लगेंगे। यानि इसी माह इस पुल से आवागमन शुरू हो जाएगा। सीवन नदी पर यह दूसरा पुल है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबास्केटबॉल नेशनल प्लेयर थे, खेलते समय चोट लगी, एकेडमी से निकाला, सदमे में पिता नहीं रहे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें