मानस भवन:जन्मदिन मनाने अाए युवकों व दुकान मालिक में मारपीट

सीहोरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • मानस भवन के पास केक दुकान का मामला

मंगलवार की देर शाम नगर के मानस भवन के पास स्थित केक शॉप में जन्मदिन मनाने पहुंचे युवकों व दुकानदार के बीच विवाद के बाद मारपीट शुरू हो गई। जिसमें जमकर लाठी, लात, घुसे चले। जिसमें दो लोगों को चोटें भी आई हैं। सूचना मिलने पर एसडीओपी व टीआई पुलिस बल के साथ पहुंचे। यह मामला भाजपा व कांग्रेस नेताओं के रिश्तेदारों से जुड़ा होने से आमने-सामने आ गए। हालांकि दोनों पक्ष के लोग थाने पहुंच गए थे। जानकारी अनुसार मंगलवार शाम करीब सात बजे मानस भवन स्थित केक शॉप में कुछ युवक जन्मदिन मनाने पहुंचे थे। केक काटने के बाद युवक एक दूसरे को केक लगा रहे थे। इस बीच दुकानदार व युवकों में दुकान गंदी होने को लेकर बहस हो गई। जिससे दोनों पक्षों में विवाद होने के बाद हाथापाई शुरू हो गई। जिससे वहां पर भारी भीड़ एकत्रित हो गई। घटना की सूचना मिलते ही एसडीओपी मोहन सारवान व टीआई सिद्धार्थ प्रियदर्शन पुलिस बल के साथ पहुंचे तथा भीड़ को खदेड़ा। बताया जाता है कि केक शॉप नगर भाजपा मंडल अध्यक्ष अतुल शर्मा के भाई व विधायक प्रतिनिधि आदेश शर्मा की है। वहीं शॉप पर केक काटने गए दूसरे पक्ष पूर्व जनपद पंचायत अध्यक्ष बलबहादुर सिंह भगतजी के पुत्र व रिश्तेदार बताए जा रहे हैं। दोनों पक्ष थाने पहुंचे थे, लेकिन समाचार लिखे जाने तक मामला दर्ज की कार्रवाई चल रही थी। इस संबंध में एसडीओपी मोहन सारवान का कहना है कि जन्मदिन की पार्टी मनाने के दौरान केक एक दूसरे को लगाने के दौरान विवाद हुआ है। दोनों पक्ष थाने आए हैं। दोनों तरफ से एक-एक घायल हुए हैं। प्रकरण दर्ज होने की कार्रवाई चल रही है।

