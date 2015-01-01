पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना जांच:नसबंदी करवाने आईं 7 महिलाएं निकली संक्रमित 4 कोविड सेंटर में भर्ती, 3 बिना बताए गांव लौटी

सिरोंजएक घंटा पहले
  • शिविर में पहले होती है कोरोना की जांच

राजीव गांधी स्मृति चिकित्सालय में नसबंदी आपरेशन करवाने आई 7 महिलाएं शनिवार को कोरोना पॉजिटिव निकली है। अस्पताल प्रबंधन ने इनमें से 4 महिलाओं को विदिशा कोविड केयर सेंटर भेजा गया है। वहीं 3 महिलाएं प्रबंधन को बिना बताए ही अपने गांव लौट गई। राजीव गांधी स्मृति चिकित्सालय में हर गुरूवार और शनिवार को महिला नसबंदी शिविर का आयोजन किया जाता है। इस वजह से प्रबंधन द्वारा आपरेशन के पहले सभी महिलाओं की कोरोना जांच की जाती है। शनिवार को 33 महिलाओं की नसबंदी कराई गई।

गांव लौटी महिलाएं बुलाने पर नहीं आई
संक्रमित मिली महिलाओं को प्रबंधन ने विदिशा भेजने की तैयारी शुरू कर दी। इसी बीच कुछ ने घर पर ही रूकने की इच्छा जाहिर की। इस पर प्रबंधन ने होम आइसोलेशन की परमिशन नहीं दी । यह जवाब सुनते ही इनमें से 3 महिलाएं प्रबंधन को बिना बताए ही गांव वापस लौट गई। इनमें से कुछ तो यात्री बस से अपने गांव रवाना हुई।

जो महिलाएं चली गई हैं, उन्हें भी विदिशा भेजेंगे
फीवर क्लिनिक में जांच के दौरान 8 महिलाएं कोरोना पॉजिटिव निकली है। इनमें से 7 नसबंदी आपरेशन के लिए आई थी। इनमें से 4 को विदिशा भेजा दिया गया है। जो गांव लौट गई हैं। उन्हें भी विदिशा कोविड सेंटर में भेजे जाने की प्रबंध कर रहे हैं।
डाॅक्टर सुरेश अग्रवाल, बीएमओ सिरोंज।

