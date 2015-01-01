पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

जायजा:2 दिन बाद स्कूल खुलने वाले हैं, फर्नीचर की धूल तक साफ नहीं की, तबेला बना रखा है

सिरोंजएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • शिक्षा विभाग के ज्वाइंट डायरेक्टर ने यह बात निरीक्षण के दौरान नयापुरा हाईस्कूल में कही
  • उत्कृष्ट हासे स्कूल और नयापुरा स्कूल में शौचालयों की सफाई व्यवस्था को भी देखा

ये क्या है स्कूल को तबेला बना रखा है। दो दिन बाद स्कूल खुलने वाले हैं और आप लोग अभी तक फर्नीचर भी साफ नहीं करवा सके। यहां देख कर ही लग रहा है कि आप लोग कितने दिन स्कूल आए होंगे और कितने बच्चों को पढ़ाई करवाई। ऐसा नहीं चलेगा आप लोगों को व्यवस्था में सुधार तो करना ही होगा।

शुक्रवार को सिरोंज आए शिक्षा विभाग के ज्वाइंट डायरेक्टर आरएस तोमर ने यह बात निरीक्षण के दौरान नयापुरा हाईस्कूल में कही। सबसे पहले वे उत्कृष्ट हासे स्कूल में पहुंचे और वहां की व्यवस्थाओं का जायजा लिया। उन्होंने परिसर के कक्षों का भ्रमण करने के साथ ही सफाई व्यवस्था पर नाराजगी जताई।

यहां से वे सीधे नयापुरा स्थित हाईस्कूल में पहुंचे। जब वे परिसर में पहुंचे तो फर्नीचर और कक्षों में पसरी धूल को देख कर खासे नाराज हुए। यहां पर प्रबंधन ने हाईस्कूल के भवन की पुताई तो करवा ली थी लेकिन समीप स्थित प्राथमिक और माध्यमिक शाला की पुताई नहीं करवाई थी। जेडी का कहना था कि जब एक स्कूल एक शाला परिसर की नीति बन गई है तो फिर यह भेदभाव क्यों हो रहा है। उन्होंने प्रभारी प्राचार्य को कड़ी फटकार लगाते हुए दोनों भवनों को भी पुतवाने के निर्देश दिए।

बरेज हाईस्कूल में बच्चे पढ़ते मिले तो जताई अफसर ने खुशी
नगरीय हिस्से के दो स्कूलों की दुर्दशा को देख कर जेडी ने ग्रामीण क्षेत्र के स्कूलों का दौरा करने का भी निर्णय लिया। डीपीसी एसपी जाटव, बीईओ एसएस बिसेन और बीआरसी नरेश रघुवंशी के साथ वे बरेज हाईस्कूल पहुंचे। शाम 4 बजे जब वे पहुंचे तो स्कूल में हाईस्कूल के कुछ बच्चे पढ़ते हुए मिले।

यह देख कर उन्होंने खुशी जताई और मौजूद स्टाफ की प्रशंसा भी की। उन्होंने शहरी क्षेत्र के शैक्षणिक स्टाफ को बरेज स्कूल के शिक्षकों से प्रेरणा लेने की बात कही। बीईओ एसएस बिसेन ने बताया कि जेडी के निरीक्षण के संबंध में कार्रवाई की प्रक्रिया उनके आफिस से ही होगी। सोमवार से 9वी से 12वी तक के बच्चों की शंका समाधान के लिए कक्षाएं लगाई जाएंगी।

अभिभावकों के सहमति पत्र देख कर पूछा बच्चों को क्यों नहीं बुलाया
जेडी ने उत्कृष्ट हासे स्कूल और नयापुरा स्कूल में शौचालयों की सफाई व्यवस्था को भी देखा। उन्होंने दोनों ही स्कूलों में पढ़ाई व्यवस्था शुरू होने के पहले अभिभावकों से भरवाए गए सहमति पत्र भी देखें। इसके बाद उन्होंने पूछा कि इनमें से कितने बच्चे स्कूल में पढ़ने के लिए आए।

इस सवाल का जवाब दोनों ही स्कूलों का स्टाफ ठीक तरीके से नहीं दे सका। जेडी ने ही जवाब किया ऐसा लगता है कि बच्चे नहीं आए तो आपने भी उन्हें बुलाने की कोशिश नहीं की। कम से कम आप लोग ही उन्हें बुला कर पढ़ाई करवा देते। दोनों ही स्कूलों के हालात को देख कर नाराज जेडी यह कहते हुए वापस लौटे कि लापरवाही करने वालों पर कार्रवाई करना जरूरी है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें2 मैच की टेस्ट सीरीज के लिए इंग्लिश टीम का ऐलान, स्टोक्स और आर्चर को आराम दिया गया - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें