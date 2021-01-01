पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

केस जीतकर पत्नी को दी श्रद्धांजलि:फर्जी अंकसूची मामले में 100 को पहुंचाया जेल, अब गरीबों के केस फ्री में लड़ते हैं, काउंटर भी बनाया

सिरोंजएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
अशोक शर्मा। - Dainik Bhaskar
अशोक शर्मा।

हम भारत के लोग.. संविधान की प्रस्तावना की पहली लाइन। संविधान यानी कानून का राज.. इसके बावजूद आज भी लोगों को कानून-नियमों के मुताबिक काम कराने के लिए सिस्टम से संघर्ष करना पड़ता है। फिर कई लोग डटे रहते हैं और सफल भी होते हैं । पढ़िए ऐसे ही संघर्ष और सफलता की कहानी...

एडवोकेट अशोक शर्मा, आज साथी राजकुमार शर्मा के साथ मिल कर गरीब लोगों के लिए निःशुल्क पैरवी कर रहे हैं। तहसील परिसर में उन्होंने खुद का काउंटर स्थापित किया है। जहां पर वे जरूरतमंद लोगों का निःशुल्क आवेदन बना कर देने के साथ ही उनकी समस्या को अधिकारियों तक ले जाते हैं। अशोक का कहना है कि आवेदन की प्रक्रिया में ही गरीबों के 100 से 150 रुपए खर्च हो जाते हैं।

ऐसे में हमारा साथ न केवल उन्हें भटकने से बचाता है बल्कि बड़ा सहारा भी बन जाता है। दरसअल, सिरोंज में फर्जी अंकसूची के मामले में 7 सालों के संघर्ष के बाद उन्होंने 100 से ज्यादा लोगों को सलाखों के पीछे पहुंचाया। ये जीत उनकी अपनी पत्नी माया शर्मा को श्रद्धांजलि थी।

इस पूरे मामले को उजागर करने के समय में अशोक को खुद वकील रहते इतनी दिक्कतें आई कि वे बयां नहीं कर सके, तब से मन में ये ठान लिया कि हर गरीब को न्याय जरूर दिलाएंगे। आज वे निरंतर इस काम को निशुल्क कर भी रहे हैं।

संघर्ष की पूरी कहानी: 2007 में फर्जी अंकसूची का मामला सामने आया, 2014 में शुरू हुई धरपकड़

2007 में अशोक के सामने फर्जी अंकसूची का मामला सामने आया था। इसके बाद जब उनकी पत्नी माया शर्मा ने संविदा शिक्षक और आंगनबाड़ी कार्यकर्ता बनने का भर्ती में आवेदन किया तो यहां भी फर्जी अंकसूची वाले दावेदारों से टक्कर मिली। योग्यता होने के बावजूद घर की तंगहाली से परेशान पत्नी ने आत्महत्या कर ली थी। पत्नी की मौत से आहत एड. अशोक ने फर्जी अंकसूचियों के कारोबार को खत्म करने की ठान ली।

2009 और 2011 में जनपद पंचायत में व्यापम की भर्ती में 95 और महिला बाल विकास विभाग में आंगनबाड़ी कार्यकर्ता की भर्ती में 10वीं और 12वीं की 15 अंकसूचियां फर्जी निकलीं। फर्जी अंकसूची लगाने वाले अभ्यर्थियों को सजा दिलवाने अशोक ने तहसील में धरना तक दिया।

अशोक ने हाईकोर्ट में जनहित याचिका लगाई। हाईकोर्ट के निर्देश पर 2014 में कलेक्टर ने मामले में प्रकरण दर्ज करने निर्देश जारी किए। फर्जी अंकसूची के इस मामले में सिरोंज-लटेरी क्षेत्र के 10 से अधिक सरकारी शिक्षक और 100 से अधिक लोग जेल की हवा खा चुके हैं।

सफलता: साल भर चक्कर काटने पर भी रिटायर्ड शिक्षक ने नहीं मानी हार, 3 दिन में मिली पीपीओ स्लिप और पेंशन

सेवानिवृत्त शिक्षक देवी सिंह दूसरों की गलतियों से करीब साल भर तक अपनी पेंशन से वंचित रहे। ग्राम बरखेड़ा जागीर के शासकीय उच्चतर माध्यमिक विद्यालय से 30 नवम्बर 2018 को शिक्षक पद से रिटायर्ड हुए देवी सिंह अपनी पेंशन को शुरू कराने के लिए तमाम दस्तावेज पीपीओ सहित जारी किए थे। लेकिन भारतीय स्टेट बैंक शमशाबाद शाखा से उनका पीपीओ गुम गया। पीपीओ की दूसरी प्रति लेने के लिए वे महीनों तक अधिकारियों के चक्कर काटते रहे। जो एक साल तक नहीं मिली।

इसी बीच वे जनसुनवाई जा पहुंचे। जहां देवी को कलेक्टर से मिले आश्वासन से उम्मीद जाग गई। कलेक्टर कौशलेंद्र विक्रम सिंह ने मामले को गंभीरता से लिया। कलेक्टर की पहल पर देवी सिंह को तीन दिन में ही पीपीओ की दूसरी कॉपी भोपाल के संभागीय पेंशन अधिकारी कार्यालय से मिल गई। यही नहीं तीन दिन में ही जिला कोषालय से उनकी पेंशन मिलना भी शुरू हो गई थी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपश्चिमी UP से आए किसान आधी रात दिल्ली में घुसे, फिर गाजीपुर बॉर्डर किसानों के जत्थे से मिले - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- जिस काम के लिए आप पिछले कुछ समय से प्रयासरत थे, उस कार्य के लिए कोई उचित संपर्क मिल जाएगा। बातचीत के माध्यम से आप कई मसलों का हल व समाधान खोज लेंगे। किसी जरूरतमंद मित्र की सहायता करने से आपको...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser