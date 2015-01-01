पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नए आदेश:शादी हॉल में 100 लोग , गार्डन में 200 और पार्टी में 20 ही शामिल हो सकेंगे

विदिशा4 घंटे पहले
  • अब जिले में दुकानें रात 8 बजे तो भोजनालय, रेस्टोरेंट 10 बजे तक बंद होंगे

अब शहरी क्षेत्र में दुकानें रात 8 बजे तक बंद करना होंगी। वहीं भोजनालय और रेस्टोरेंट रात 10 बजे खुले रहेंगे और इसके बाद बंद करना होंगे। इसके अलावा अब कर्फ्यू रात 10 बजे से सुबह 6 बजे तक रहेगा। जो पहले सुबह 5 बजे तक था। कोरोना संक्रमण को देखते हुए मंगलवार को कलेक्टर डॉ पंकज जैन ने नए आदेश जारी किए हैं। नए आदेश के तहत भीड़ वाले कार्यक्रमों पर प्रशासन की खासी निगरानी रहेगी। मैरिज हॉल और गार्डन में होने वाले कार्यक्रमों में लोगों की सीमा तय की है। इसके तहत बंद हॉल और गार्डन संचालक अपनी क्षमता के 50 फीसदी लोगों को बुला सकेंगे। हॉल में 100 से अधिक लोग शामिल नहीं हो सकेंगे और गार्डन में अधिकतम क्षमता 200 रहेगी। इस संख्या में आने वाले मेहमान, आयोजक और कर्मचारी भी शामिल रहेंगे। वहीं पिकनिक, पार्टी, सालगिरह, जन्मदिन में 20 से ज्यादा लोगों पर प्रतिबंध लगाया गया है।

कार्यक्रम की थाने सूचना देकर लेना होगी पावती: विवाह कार्यक्रम की सूचना संबंधित थाने में देना होगी। सूचना के बाद थाने से पावती लेना होगी। इस पावती के आधार पर ही कैटर्स, गार्डन संचालक और टेंट संचालक काम करेंगे। थाने में आने वाले मेहमानों की भी जानकारी देना जरूरी रहेगा। आने वाले लोगों की उपस्थिति की जिम्मेदार कार्यक्रम आयोजक, गार्डन संचालक और कैटर्स की रहेगी।
बारात में अधिकतम 50 लोग रहेंगे, बैंड वाले भी इसमें शामिल: बारात में अधिकतम 50 लोग मौजूद रहेंगे। इन 50 में ढोल, बैंड, लाइट वाले भी शामिल रहेंगे। बारात में शामिल सभी लोगों को मास्क पहनना जरूरी रहेगा। वहीं बैँड और डीजे रात 9.30 बजे तक बंद करना होंगे।
शव यात्रा, अंतिम यात्रा, रसोई में 50 से ज्यादा नहीं हो सकेंगे शामिल: शव यात्रा, अंतिम यात्रा, जनाजे, उठावने, रसोई की गतिविधियों के संबंध में अधिकतम 50 व्यक्ति सम्मिलित हो सकेंगे। इसके अलावा पिकनिक, पार्टी, सालगिरह, जन्मदिन में 20 से ज्यादा लोगों पर प्रतिबंध लगाया गया।
उद्योग, दवा दुकानें 24 घंटे खुल सकती हैं: सभी उद्योग इकाइयां, अस्पताल, दवा दुकानें24 घंटे सातों दिन संचालित हो सकेंगी । ऐसे संबंधित सभी संस्थानों के सभी कर्मचारियों, डाक्टर, पैरामेडिकल स्टाफ आदि की आवाजाही हो सकेगी। वहीं कंटेनमेंट क्षेत्र घोषित कर आवाजाही पर रोक रहेगी।

9वीं से 12 तक के छात्र शंका का समाधान कर सकेंगे कोचिंग, नियमित कक्षाओं पर रोक
कक्षा 9वीं से 12वीं तक के छात्र-छात्राओं कोचिंग संस्थानों में पढ़ाई से संबंधित शंका का समाधान कर सकेंगे। उनकी नियमित कक्षाएं नहीं लगेंगी। मालवाहक, यात्री बस बेरोकटोक 24 घंटे सातों दिन शहर मे आवागमन की अनुमति रहेगी। बसों के यात्री भी यात्रा करने हेतु रात्रि दस बजे के बाद भी आवाजाही कर सकेंगे।

प्रशासन की सख्ती का ऐसा भी असर

दिसंबर के 50 से ज्यादा रिशेप्शन कैंसिल, कैटर्स संघ ने रात में लौटने की मांगी इजाजत
रात के कर्फ्यू के आदेश की वजह से कैटर्स संघ और डेकोरेशन संघ के लोग परेशान हैं। संघ के पदाधिकारियों का कहना है कि 25 नवंबर से शादियां शुरू हो रही हैं। पिछला सीजन लॉक डाउन की वजह से नहीं हो पाया था। हम लोगों ने नंवबर के आखिर और दिसंबर के शुरुआत की शादियों के आर्डर पहले ही लिए थे। इसलिए कार्यक्रम करना जरूरी है। हम लोगों का काम देर रात तक चलता है। इसलिए कैटर्स और डेकोरेशन के लोगों को रात में आने-जाने की अनुमति दी जाए। वहीं गोपाल स्वीट्स कैटर्स के संचालक अंकित नेमा का कहना है कि शहर में नवंबर-दिसंबर में करीब 300 बड़े विवाह कार्यक्रम तय थे। 50 से ज्यादा बड़े रिशेप्शन कैंसिल हो चुके हैं।

