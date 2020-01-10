पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना:11 दिन बाद रिकार्ड में दर्ज हुई 2 कोरोना संक्रमित मरीजों की मौत, आंकड़ा 30 पर

विदिशा13 घंटे पहले
  • एक दिन में 35 नए कोरोना संक्रमित मरीज मिले

सोमवार को जारी अपने हेल्थ बुलेटिन में स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने कोरोना संक्रमण से 2 मरीजों की मौत होने संबंधी जानकारी अपने रिकार्ड में दर्ज की है। इसमें विदिशा के पास स्थित गांव की रहने वाली 50 साल की एक महिला और सिरोंज का रहने वाला 42 साल का एक परुष है।

जिले में अब तक कोरोना संक्रमण से मरने वाले मरीजों की संख्या बढ़कर 30 तक पहुंच गई है। हालांकि स्वास्थ विभाग के हेल्थ बुलेटिन में अभी मृतकों की संख्या सिर्फ 29 तक ही दर्ज हुई है। इससे पहले एक और मरीज की मौत हो चुकी है लेकिन वह अभी रिकार्ड में दर्ज नहीं हुई है। इस संबंध में सीएमएचओ डा.केएस अहिरवार ने बताया कि विदिशा के पास भौरिया गांव की रहने वाली 50 साल की एक महिला डायबिटीज से पीड़ित थी।

7 सितंबर को उसका कोविड परीक्षण किया गया था। इसमें वह पॉजिटिव निकली थी। इसके बाद उसे विदिशा के कोविड केयर सेंटर में इलाज के लिए भर्ती किया गया था। यहां 11 सितंबर को उसकी मौत हो गई थी। इसी प्रकार सिरोंज के 42 साल के एक पुरुष का भी विदिशा में इलाज चल रहा था। उसकी रिपोर्ट भी पॉजिटिव आई थी। 11 सितंबर को ही उसकी भी मौत हो गई थी। हेल्थ बुलेटिन के अनुसार 21 सितंबर तक कुल 32556 मरीजों के सेंपल जांच के लिए भेजे गए हैं।

288 मरीज अभी भी संक्रमित, चल रहा इलाज

जिले में कोरोना संक्रमित मरीजों की चेन टूटने का नाम नहीं ले रही है। सोमवार को एक बार फिर से 35 नए मरीज मिले हैं। इससे कुल संक्रमित मरीजों की संख्या बढ़कर 1511 तक पहुंच गई है। सोमवार को जो 35 नए मरीज मिले हैं, उनमें सर्वाधिक 18 मरीज विदिशा में मिले हैं। इसके अलावा कुरवाई में 9, गंजबासौदा में 5 और ग्यारसपुर, नटेरन तथा लटेरी में एक-एक मरीज मिले हैं। प्राप्त जानकारी के अनुसार 1194 मरीज अब तक स्वस्थ होकर अपने घरों को लौट चुके हैं। 288 मरीज अभी भी संक्रमित बने हुए हैं। उनका कोविड केयर सेंटर में इलाज चल रहा है। 108 मरीजों को होम आइसोलेशन में रखा गया है।

