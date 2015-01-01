पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सिर्फ 1 घंटे में सिलसिलेवार चोरी:50 फीट के दायरे में साईं और दुर्गा ज्वेलर्स के साथ कपड़ा दुकान में 14 लाख की चोरी

विदिशा/लटेरी3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सोमवार-मंगवर की रात ढाई से तीन बजे की घटना, पुलिस गश्ती पर सवाल

लटेरी के कपड़ा मार्केट में दो ज्वेलर्स सहित तीन दुकानों के ताले तोड़कर चोरों के गिरोह ने लाखों के माल पर हाथ साफ कर दिया। सोमवार-मंगलवार की रात में सिलसिलेवार तीन दुकानों की शटर तोड़कर चोरों द्वारा इत्मीनान से वारदात को अंजाम दिया। इससे पुलिस की सुरक्षा व्यवस्था और गश्ती पर सवाल खड़े हो रहे हैं।

चोर गिरोह ने रात 2.30 से 3.30 बजे के दरम्यान में कपड़ा बाजार स्थित आकाश सोनी की साईं ज्वेलर्स, प्रमोद सोनी की दुर्गा ज्वेलर्स और कपड़े की दुकान रजवाड़ा कलेक्शन को निशाना बनाया। ये तीनों दुकानें आसपास होकर महज 50 फीट के दायरे में हैं। दो ज्वेलर्स के यहां से चोरों ने करीब 23.5 किलो चांदी और 20 ग्राम सोने के आभूषण चोरी हुए हैं, जिनकी कीमत करीब 14 लाख रुपए बताई जा रही है।

जबकि कपड़ा व्यापारी की दुकान से 8 हजार रुपए नगद और 1500 रुपए कीमत की एक गणेश की प्रतिमा चोरी गई है। इस घटना से पूरा व्यापारी वर्ग खौफजदा है।मंगलवार की सुबह सूचना पर पुलिस ने मौके पर पहुंचकर जांच पड़ताल की। जिला मुख्यालय से डॉग स्क्वॉड, एफएसएल टीम ने भी पहुंचकर छानबीन की।

दुकान के अंदर लगे कैमरों में भी चोरी करते हुए चोर कैद हुए हैं। सीसीटीवी कैमरे में चोरों का पूरा गिरोह बेखौफ होकर वारदात को इत्मीनान से अंजाम देते हुए नजर आ रहे हैं। चोरों का गिरोह इन दुकानों के शटर तोड़ने सहित दुकान के अंदर शोकेस और अलमारी को तोड़ने व खोलने के औजारों से लेस थे। बताया जाता है इस चोरी में 10 से 12 संदिग्ध शामिल थे।

किस व्यापारी के यहां से कितना माल चोरी

साईं ज्वेलर्स: की दुकान से करीब 4 किलो 800 ग्राम चांदी की सामग्री, एक किलो ग्राम पुरानी चांदी, 150 ग्राम रिपेयरिंग वाली चांदी, 10 ग्राम सोना रिपेयरिंग वाला चोरी गया है। दुकान से चोरी गए माल की कीमत करीब 3 लाख 80 हजार रुपए बताई है। दुर्गा ज्वेलर्स: दुकान से 11 किलो चांदी के आभूषण और सामग्री, 2 किलो पुरानी चांदी, 4 किलो 500 ग्राम रिपेयरिंग वाली चांदी एवं 10 ग्राम सोना रिपेयरिंग वाला चोरी गया है।

इस दुकान से चोरी गए माल की कीमत करीब 9.50 लाख रुपए बताई है। चोरी जेवरों के आइटम: दोनों ज्वेलर्स के यहां से ज्यादातर चांदी के आभूषण व अन्य सामग्री चोरी हुए हैं। इनमें अंगूठी, कंगन, क्षत्र, लक्ष्मी गणेश की प्रतिमाएं, सिक्के, पुराने सिक्के, थाली लोटा गिलास, दीपक चम्मच, कटोरी, मुकुट, तार, चूड़ा, टाप्स के पत्ते, नारियल छुमकी, बाली, संतान सप्तमी का चूड़ा।

सीसीटीवी फुटेज में 4 चोर वारदात करते हुए कैद
साइं ज्वेलर्स के यहां लगे सीसीटीवी कैमरे के फुटेज में चार चोर वारदात को अंजाम देते हुए कैद हुए हैं। इनमें पहले एक चोर शटर के नीचे से घुसकर शोकेस को खोलता हुए दिखाई देता है। फिर एक के बाद एक तीन और चोर शटर के नीचे से घुसकर दुकान के कौने-कौने से सामान उठाकर झोले में डालकर माल लेकर चंपत हो जाते हैं। सीसीटीवी फुटेज में वारदात के दौरान चोरों के हाथों में टार्च और औजार भी दिखाई दे रहे हैं।

गश्त में एक सब इंस्पेक्टर व एक एसआई की थी ड्यूटी
एसडीओपी आरपी रावत का कहना है कि रात्रि गश्त में एक सब इंस्पेक्टर व एक एसआई की ड्यूटी थी। घटना को गैंग द्वारा ऑपरेट किया गया है। तीन दुकानों के शटर तोड़े गए हैं, जिनमें 2 ज्वेलर्स की दुकान और एक कपड़े की दुकान शामिल है। एफएसएल एवं डॉग स्क्वाड की टीम ने मौके पर पहुंचकर जांच पड़ताल की है। डॉग घटनास्थल से थोड़ी दूर स्थित टावर के पास जाकर रुक गया था।

सुबह घूमने निकले छोटे भाई ने देखा दुकान का शटर टूटा
साईं ज्वेलर्स के आकाश सोनी ने बताया कि सुबह उनका छोटा भाई सोनू घूमने और व्यायाम के लिए निकला था। इस दौरान छोटे भाई ने दुकान के ताले खुले और शटर उठा हुआ देखकर फोन कर सूचना दी। दुकान पहुंचने के बाद चोरी की घटना के संबंध में हमने एफआईआर दर्ज कराई। इस घटना को लेकर नगर के व्यापारियों ने पुलिस पर निष्क्रियता के आरोप लगाए हैं। व्यापारियों का कहना है कि पुलिस द्वारा गश्त नहीं की जा रही है।

