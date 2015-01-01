पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोराेना:17 सैंपल पॉजिटिव, विदिशा शहर के 6 शामिल

विदिशाएक घंटा पहले
  • शनिवार को मिले संक्रमितों में सबसे ज्यादा 7 मरीज सिरोंज में मिले हैं

जिले में शनिवार कोरोना संक्रमण के 17 सैंपल पॉजिटिव पाए गए हैं। जिले में कई महीनों बाद रोजाना मिलने वाले मरीजों में विदिशा शहर की तुलना में किसी अन्य तहसील में संक्रमितों की संख्या अधिक रही है। शनिवार को मिले संक्रमितों में सबसे ज्यादा 7 मरीज सिरोंज में मिले हैं।

जबकि विदिशा में 6 लोग कोरोना संक्रमण से पॉजिटिव पाए गए हैं। इसके अलावा कुरवाई में तीन और लटेरी एक व्यक्ति कोरोना से संक्रमित पाया गया है। जिले में अब कोरोना से संक्रमितों की संख्या 3241 हो गई है। इनमें से 3050 मरीज स्वस्थ हो चुके हैं। जबकि वर्तमान में कुल 135 मरीज उपचाररत हैं।

