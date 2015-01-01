पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शिविर:12 थानों में चिटफंड कंपनियों के खिलाफ 184 शिकायतें

विदिशा3 घंटे पहले
  • जिले के 21 थाना क्षेत्रों में लगाए गए थे शिविर

पुलिस ने एक अनूठा पहल करते हुए मंगलवार को जिले के सभी 21 थाना क्षेत्रों में जनता की समस्याओं के निराकरण के लिए विशेष कैंपों का आयोजन किया गया। शिविरों के माध्यम से जनता के साथ धोखाधड़ी करने, साइबर फ्राड कर करोड़ों रुपए की चपत लगाने, चिटफंड कंपनियों के माध्यम से अपनी जमा पूंजी का निवेश करने वाले लोगों के साथ हेराफेरी करने और भूमाफिया द्वारा लोगों को उनके भूखंड और मकान का आधिपत्य नहीं सौंपने जैसे मामलों की सुनवाई की गई।

5 शिकायत भूमाफिया के खिलाफ: इसमें जिले के सभी 21 थाना क्षेत्रों में अलग-अलग शिविरों का आयोजन किया गया। इसमें से कुल 12 थाना क्षेत्रों में अकेले चिटफंड कंपनियों के खिलाफ ही 184 शिकायतें आई हैं। एटीएम से रकम की निकासी के समय लोगों के साथ हुई धोखाधड़ी के 11 मामले सामने आए हैं। 5 लोगों ने अपनी शिकायत भूमाफिया के खिलाफ भी की है। इसमें उनके प्लाट और मकान का कब्जा नहीं देना आदि शामिल हैं। इस प्रकार का एक मामला न्यायालय में विचाराधीन है।

46 शिकायतें विदिशा के सिविल लाइंस थाने में
पुलिस के मुताबिक वैसे तो सभी 21 थाना क्षेत्रों में मामलों की सुनवाई हुई है लेकिन इसमें से 12 थाना क्षेत्रों में से सबसे ज्यादा विदिशा के सिविल लाइंस थाना क्षेत्र में 46 लोगों ने आवेदन देकर चिटफंड कंपनियों द्वारा उनके साथ धोखाधड़ी करने की शिकायत की है। वहीं कोतवाली थाने में भी 3 शिकायतें दर्ज हुई हैं। गंजबासौदा के सिटी थाने में 25, देहात थाने में 21, गुलाबगंज में 4, नटेरन में 3, कुरवाई में 2, पठारी में 22, सिरोंज में 52, लटेरी में 2, शमशाबाद में 3 और आनंदपुर में 1 शिकायत सहित कुल 184 मामले सामने आए हैं।
एटीएम संबंधी 6 शिकायतें सिरोंज में
एटीएम में धोखाधड़ी संबंधी कुल 11 शिकायतें पुलिस को प्राप्त हुई हैं। इनमें से सबसे अधिक 6 मामले सिरोंज क्षेत्र से आए हैं। इसके अलावा 2 मामले गंजबासौदा शहर, 2 मामले पठारी और 1 मामला आनंदपुर थाने का शामिल है। भूमाफिया से संबंधित 3 मामले गंजबासौदा, 1 मामला करारिया और 1 मामला शमशाबाद थाना क्षेत्र से संबंधित है।

