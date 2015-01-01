पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

संक्रमण का डर:पिछले साल से 40% मिठाइयों की आपूर्ति

विदिशा5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • वैभव, सौभाग्य, ऐश्वर्य और विनय देने वाली मां लक्ष्मी आज पधारेंगी आपके घर

शहर में दीपावली पर्व का उत्साह और रौनक हर तरफ दिखाई दे रही है। पूरा शहर आकर्षक विद्युत रोशनी से जहां झिलमिला रहा है, वहीं घरों के मुख्य द्वार पर सजी रंगोली और तोरण आकर्षण का केंद्र बने हुए हैं। दूसरी तरफ पिछले दो दिन से बाजार दीपोत्सव पर्व की जोरदार खरीदारी से गुलजार है। धनतेरस के बाद छोटी दीवाली (रूप चौदस) पर भी दुकानों में खरीदारों की भीड़ लगी रही। लोगों की भारी भीड़ के कारण शहर की सड़कों पर दिनभर जाम की स्थिति बनी रही। दीपावली से एक दिन पहले मुख्य रूप से घरेलू सजावट सहित मिठाई, गिफ्ट और कपड़ों की अधिक खरीदारी देखने को मिली। इसके अलावा पूजन सामग्री की भी काफी बिक्री रही। विशेषकर देवी लक्ष्मी की प्रतिमाओं की खरीदारी के लिए सड़कों पर सजी दुकानों पर दिन भर लोगों का हुजूम नजर आया। हालांकि इस बार कोरोना संक्रमण के डर से पिछले सालों की तुलना में मिठाइयों की डिमांड करीब 40 फीसदी गिरावट दर्ज हुई है। लोग मिठाइयों के बजाए कंपनियों के पैक्ड मीठे आइटम तरफ अधिक रुझान दिखा रहे हैं।

इस बार चायनीज पटाखों को सबकी ‘ना’
धनतेरस के बाद शुक्रवार को छोटी दीपावली पर पटाखा बाजार में बड़ी संख्या में लोगों ने पहुंचकर आतिशबाजी की खरीदारी की। इस बार चायनीज पटाखों व खिलौनों को लोगों ने ही नहीं बल्कि, दुकानदारों ने भी नापसंद कर दिया। इस बार दुकानों पर देसी पटाखों की धूम है। रामलीला परिसर में पटाखों के साथ और सजावट की दुकानें सज गई हैं। पटाखा विक्रेता मोहित शर्मा ने बताया कि दीवाली के पहले धनतेरस तक 50 फीसदी बिक्री हो जाती है लेकिन इस बार ऐसा नहीं हुआ। पिछले साल की तुलना में आधा कारोबार हुआ है।

पधारो मां
हे... मां... आप वैभव, सौभाग्य, आरोग्य, ऐश्वर्य, शील, विद्या, विनय, ओज, गाम्भीर्य और कांति से पूर्ण हो। आपकी कृपा से आश्चर्यजनक रूप से असीम संपदा मिलती है। अत: हम सभी को समस्त ऐश्वर्यों की अधिष्ठात्री और अपार धन संपत्ति दें। ऐसी हम सबकी प्रार्थना है।

मुहूर्त: रात 8:30 से 11:30 तक शुभ और अमृत की चौघड़िया

धर्मगुरु धर्माधिकारी गिरधर गोविंद प्रसाद शास्त्री ने बताया कि शनिवार दोपहर 2 बजे से शाम 5 बजे तक लाभ एवं अमृत के चौघड़िया, सायंकाल 5 से गो धूली बेला तथा शाम 5:30 से लाभ का चौघड़िया एवं वृषभ स्थिर लग्न, रात्रि 8:30 से रात्रि 11:30 तक शुभ का चौघड़िया एवं अमृत के चौघड़िया, रात्रि 12 बजे से रात्रि 2 बजे तक सिंह स्थिर लग्न में दीपावली पूजन के शुभ मुहूर्त हैं। यंत्र पूजन मनोकामना सिद्धि साधना के लिए अत्यंत शुभ है।

ऐसे करें पूजन: फल, प्रसाद, व्यंजनों और मिठाई का भोग लगाएं

धर्माधिकारी गिरधर गोविंद प्रसाद शास्त्री ने बताया कि कार्तिक कृष्ण अमावस्या के दिन श्री सूक्त, श्री लक्ष्मी सूक्त, श्री लक्ष्मी सहस्त्रनाम स्त्रोत, श्री विष्णु सहस्त्रनाम, श्री गोपाल सहस्त्रनाम के पाठ करने से महालक्ष्मी जी प्रसन्न होतीं हैं। दीपावली पर भगवान गणेश, महालक्ष्मी एवं कुबेर की पूजन चांदी के सिक्कों पर एवं नूतन प्रतिमाओं की पूजन केशर, चन्दन, सिन्दूर, हल्दी, भोडर-गुलाल, कमल के पुष्प, मंजीठ, पान के पत्तों की माला, गन्ना एवं अनार के फल, प्रसाद मिठाई, व्यंजनों का भोग लगाकर पुष्पांजली के साथ महोत्सव मनाएं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजहां पैर रखने की जगह नहीं होती थी, वहां लोगों को टेंम्प्रेचर जांच के बाद मिल रही है एंट्री - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें