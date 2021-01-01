पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जल संचयन:50 महिला-पुरुषों ने 6 दिन में मलबे में दबे कुएं को फिर से जिंदा किया

विदिशा6 घंटे पहले
ऐसे गांव में जहां पानी की किल्लत है जन सहयोग से जल संचयन जल संवर्धन का कार्य एकता परिषद ने विकासखंड में प्रारंभ किया है। इसी के तहत गांव जाजोन में संगठन के कार्यकर्ताओं ने एक बैठक की इसमें ग्रामीणों ने पानी की परेशानी बताई। परिषद के संयोजक दीपक अग्रवाल ने कहां की अगर पानी पीना है तो स्वयं ग्रामीणों को श्रमदान करना होगा और उसमें प्रवासी श्रमिकों को जोड़कर श्रमदान किया जाए तो संस्था सूखा राशन देगी। इस पर ग्रामीणों ने अपनी सहमति व्यक्त की और 28 जनवरी से गांव का पुराना कुआं जो मलवा में दबकर बंद हो गया था। उसके पानी के स्त्रोत बंद हो गए थे। उसे खोदने का कार्य प्रारंभ कर 40 फीट में पानी निकल आया।

चारों तरफ पत्थरों से बांधा
इस काम में 50 महिला पुरुषों ने लगातार 6 दिन काम करने के बाद कुआं मैं पानी निकल आया। ग्रामीणों में खुशी की लहर दौड़ गई। कुएं को गांव के युवाओं ने चारों तरफ से पत्थरों से बांधा और भविष्य में ग्रामीण इसकी देखभाल भी करेंगे। परिषद के कार्यकर्ता टीकाराम पवार ने बताया कि इस कुएं में 50 परिवारों श्रमदान किया।

