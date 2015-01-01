पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

खाद्य एवं औषधि प्रशासन:110 सैंपलों में 6 फेल, सिर्फ समझाइश और नोटिस देकर कार्रवाई की इतिश्री

विदिशा4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • मोबाइल फूड लैब से मौके पर ही सैंपलों की प्राइमरी जांच की

खाद्य एवं औषधि प्रशासन विभाग ने दीपावली के दौरान दुकानों पर बिकने वाली खाद्य सामग्री की जांच में खानापूर्ति की, वहीं त्योहार निकलने के बाद मंगलवार को विभाग का अमला शहर की कई दुकानों पर जांच करने पहुंचा। पीतलमिल, माधवगंज, तिलकचौक, बड़ा बाजार आदि क्षेत्र करीब 14 दुकानों से सैंपल लिए, मंगलवार को दूध, मिठाई और मसाले आदि के कुल 70 सैंपल लिए गए। जबकि एक दिन पहले सोमवार को भी 40 सैंपल लिए गए थे। मोबाइल फूड लैब के जरिए मौके पर ही सैंपलों की प्राइमरी जांच की गई। इन दो दिनों में लिए गए सैंपलों में कुल 6 सैंपल फैल रहे। जिसमें संबंधितों को महज समझाइश और नोटिस देने की कार्रवाई की गई।

अभी तक 250 भेजे सैंपलों में से 70 की ही आई रिपोर्ट, जबकि नियम 15 दिन का

जिले में इस साल भेजे गए 250 सैंपलों में से कुल 70 सैंपलों की जांच रिपोर्ट आई है। इनमें से कई सैंपलों की जांच रिपोर्ट तो महीने भर से भी ज्यादा समय से पेंडिंग हैं। लेटलतीफी के लिए लैब प्रबंधन को जिम्मेदार ठहराया जा रहा है। खाद्य सुरक्षा अधिकारी एडलिना ई पन्ना ने बताया कि इस साल अभी तक आईं 70 सैंपलों की जांच रिपोर्ट में कुल 17 सैंपल अमानक स्तर के निकले हैं, जिनके प्रकरण न्यायालय में चल रहे हैं। 15 दिन में जांच रिपोर्ट तैयार होने की समय सीमा में है। लैब स्तर से ही सैंपलों की जांच लेट हो रही है।

जागरूकता अभियान चल रहा है: अधिकारी

खाद्य सुरक्षा अधिकारी एडलिना ई पन्ना ने बताया कि इस मोबाइल फूड लैब के माध्यम से जिले भर में 28 नवंबर तक खाद्य सामग्रियों की जांच एवं जागरुकता अभियान चलाया जाएगा। जिले की तहसीलों में भी इस मोबाइल फूड लैब भेजी जाएगी।

