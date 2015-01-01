पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

राशन वितरण:समिति प्रबंधक व दुकान संचालक से होगी 6 लाख 43 हजार की वसूली

विदिशा5 घंटे पहले
राशन वितरण ना करने के मामले में राशन दुकान संचालक पर कार्रवाई की गई है। सेवा सहकारी समिति गढ़ला द्वारा संचालित कागपुर की राशन दुकान की जांच की गई थी। जहां कमलेश तिवारी समिति प्रबंधक सेवा सहकारी समिति गढ़ला और कागपुर राशन दुकान संचालक अनरत सिंह ने दिसंबर 2019 में 882 परिवारों में से 593 एवं जनवरी 2020 में 882 परिवारों में से 391 परिवारों को ही राशन नहीं दिया। फरवरी 2020 किसी भी उपभोक्ता को राशन नहीं दिया गया। दोनों पर 6 लाख 43 हजार 900 वसूली के आदेश एसडीएम गोपाल सिंह वर्मा ने दिया है।

