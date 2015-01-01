पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

इंसानियत शर्मशार...:70 साल की वृद्धा से दुष्कर्म, मुंह में मिट्टी भरकर मार डाला

विदिशा4 घंटे पहले
  • ग्यारसपुर से दो किमी दूर औलिंजा में बुजुर्ग महिला की खेत में निर्मम हत्या

ग्यारसपुर से मात्र 2 किलोमीटर दूर औलिंजा गांव में इंसानियत को शर्मसार करने वाली वारदात हुई है। बुधवार-गुरुवार की दरम्यानी रात में गांव की एक वृद्धा की दुष्कृत्य के बाद निर्मम हत्या कर दी। गुरुवार की सुबह वृद्धा का शव खेत के पास झाड़ियों में पड़ा हुआ मिला। वृद्धा के गुप्तांग में जहां गंभीर चोट के निशान थे, वहीं मुहं में मिट्टी भरी हुई थी। बेरहमी से अंजाम दी गई इस घटना से पूरे गांव में सनसनी का माहौल है। पुलिस महकमे में भी इस जघन्य वारदात से हड़कंप मच गया है। घटना की सूचना मिलने के बाद पुलिस मौके पर जांच करने पहुंची। एसपी विनायक वर्मा ने भी घटना स्थल पहुंचकर मामले की जानकारी ली। इस घटना के मामले में परिजनों ने गांव के ही एक युवक पर संदेह जाहिर किया है। घटना के बाद से संदिग्ध युवक जहां फरार है, वहीं पुलिस अब उक्त संदिग्ध युवक की तलाश में जुटी हुई है। घटना स्थल पर पहुंचकर एफएसएल टीम ने भी पहुंचकर जांच पड़ताल की है। एसपी ने जल्द से जल्द इस मामले का खुलासा करने की बात कही है।

रात में 10 बजे खाना खाकर टपरे में सोने गई थी वृद्धा
वृद्धा अपने फसल की रखवाली करने के लिए खेत में बने टपरे में सोती थी। घटना वाले दिन याने बुधवार की रात की रात करीब 10 घर से खाना खाकर सोने के लिए टपरे में गई थी। सुबह 8 बजे तक जब वह घर नहीं आई तो मंझली बहू खेत पर देखने पहुंची। तो उसका शव खेत के पास झाड़ियों में पड़ा हुआ देखा। इसके बाद पुलिस को घटना की सूचना दी गई। पुलिस ने महिला के शव को अस्पताल पहुंचाकर पीएम कराया।

सुबह घर जल्दी नहीं आई सास, तब खेत पर देखने पहुंची बहू को पड़ा मिला शव
मृतका के तीन बेटे और तीन बहू हैं। वृद्धा के पति का पहले ही देहांत हो चुका है। वह अपने मंझले बेटे के साथ ही रहती थी। मंझले बेटे के घर से खेत और टपरा कुछ ही दूरी पर है। बेटे ने बताया कि रोज सुबह मां घर जल्दी आ जाती थी लेकिन गुरुवार की सुबह जब मां नहीं आई तो उसकी पत्नी खेत पर देखने पहुंची। पत्नी ने देखा कि मां के गुप्तांग में डंडा फंसा हुआ था और मुहं में मिट्टी भरी हुई थी।
कौन है वो संदिग्ध युवक जो अक्सर देर रात में वृद्धा से पानी लेने आता रहा
परिजनों के मुताबिक गांव का ही संदेही युवक अक्सर देर रात में वृद्धा से पानी लेने के लिए आता था। उसी ने दुष्कृत्य के बाद हत्या की है। ग्यारसपुर थाना प्रभारी महेंद्र शाक्या का कहना है कि परिजनों ने जिस युवक पर संदेह जाहिर किया है वह फरार है। अज्ञात युवक पर केस दर्ज किया है। वृद्धा से दुष्कृत्य के बाद गुप्तांग को गंभीर रूप से नुकसान पहुंचाया गया है।

