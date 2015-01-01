पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दावा:जिले में 75% रबी बोवनी का, हकीकत; पलेवा के लिए पानी ही अभी मिला

विदिशा4 घंटे पहले
जिले के कई गांवों में अब भी बोवनी शुरू नहीं हो सकी है। ज्यादातर गांवों में सिंचाई चल रही है। वहीं नहर वाले क्षेत्रों में नहरों का पानी नहीं पहुंचने से बोवनी पिछड़ गई है। वहीं कृषि विभाग ने मान लिया है कि जिले में 75 फीसदी खेतों में बोवनी हो चुकी है। कृषि विभाग के अधिकारियों का कहना है कि ज्यादातर किसान बोवनी कर चुके हैं। कुछ क्षेत्रों में ही बोवनी होना है। कृषि विभाग के इस दावे पर किसान हैरान हैं। किसानों का कहना है कि बोवनी तो दूर की बात है, अभी तो खेतों में पलेवा भी नहीं हुआ है। पलेवा के बाद ही बतर आएगी और इसके बाद बोवनी होगी।

5 लाख 31 हजार हेक्टे.क्षेत्र में बोवनी का लक्ष्य
कृषि विभाग के उपसंचालक पीके चौकसे ने बताया कि इस बार रबी की बोवनी का लक्ष्य 5 लाख 30 हजार हेक्टेयर क्षेत्र का रखा गया है। जिले में अब तक 75 फीसदी क्षेत्र में बोवनी हो चुकी है। इस हिसाब से जिले में करीब 3 लाख 97 हजार हेक्टेयर क्षेत्र में बोवनी हो चुकी है। उनका कहना है कि वैसे रबी की बोवनी 30 नवंबर तक हो जाना चाहिए, लेकिन 15 दिसंबर तक बोवनी चलती रहती है। कुछ किसान इससे ज्यादा भी लेट हो जाते हैं।

नहरों में बुधवार को आया पानी
संजय सागर बांध की नहरें 30 अक्टूबर से शुरू हुई हैं लेकिन कई जगह खेतों तक पानी दो दिन पहले तक नहीं पहुंच पाया था। इन नहरों से 13500 हेक्टेयर क्षेत्र में बोवनी होती है। बुधवार को नटेरन एसडीएम और पूर्व विधायक रुद्रप्रतापसिंह ने नहरों को जायजा लिया। कई जगह नहरों का पानी रुका हुआ था। पानी रोकने वालों को हिदायत दी गई। तब जाकर अब नहरों में पानी जा रहा है। अब खेतों तक पानी पहुंच रहा है और किसान अपने खेतों में पलेवा कर रहे हैं।

कृषि विभाग का दावा सिर्फ कागजी
हलाली कमांड एरिया सहित अन्य क्षेत्रों में कहीं भी 30 फीसदी से ज्यादा बोवनी नहीं हुई है। गांव लौधाखेड़ी, खामखेड़ा, करैया हाट, बोरिया, बामनखेड़ा, बामोरा, परासी, सेमरा, बिलोरी सहित कई गांवों में बमुश्किल से 30 फीसदी बोवनी हो सकी है। राष्ट्रीय किसान मजदूर संगठन के जिला महामंत्री राजकुमार बघेल का कहना है कि कृषि विभाग ज्यादातर काम कागजों में करता है। हलाली से करीब जिले में 40 हजार हेक्टेयर में बोवनी होती है। जो अभी 30 फीसदी से ज्यादा बोवनी नहीं हो सकी।

पड़ताल... नटेरन और शमशाबाद में बोवनी पानी नहीं आने से पिछड़ी

नटेरन और शमशाबाद के आसपास के गांवों में 25 फीसदी बोवनी अब तक हो पाई है। रिनिया गांव के किसान रामबाबू तिवारी का कहना है नहर में पानी बहुत कम आया। इस वजह से बोवनी पिछड़ गई। काशीपुर, रिनिया, मूड़रा, नगतरा, रावन, खाईखेड़ा, सेऊ, नटेरन, इमलिया, बरखेड़ा, पिपलधार, गौरियाखेड़ा, बंधिया, पीपरी, अमरपुरा, पट्‌टन, भैरोबाग आदि गांवों में 25 फीसदी बोवनी हो पाई है। यही हाल अन्य गांवों के हैं।

बिजली कटौती भी हो रही
मूड़रा के किसान राजनारायण पटेल बताते हैं कि बिजली कंपनी 10 घंटे बिजली उपलब्ध कराने का दावा कर रही है, लेकिन गांवों में सिर्फ 6 घंटे बिजली सप्लाई हो रही है। उसमें एक दर्जन बार बिजली गुल होती है। इस वजह से पलेवा नहीं हो पा रहा है। हलाली कमांड एरिया के कई गांवों में बुधवार की शाम को हुई बारिश से बोवनी रुक गई है। करारिया के सेठ कपिल दुबे का कहना है कि क्षेत्र में मुश्किल से 25 फीसदी क्षेत्र में बोवनी हुई है। अब खेतों में बतर आने के बाद बोवनी करेंगे।

