बेफिक्री:वैक्सीनेशन के बाद 90 % ने मास्क लगाना छोड़ा

विदिशा6 घंटे पहले
  • सोशल डिस्टेंस का नियम भी भूले लोग, जबकि अभी भी जिले में 14 केस एक्टिव

जिले में विगत 16 जनवरी से कोरोना वैक्सीन लगाने के बाद करीब 90 फीसदी से ज्यादा लोगों ने अपने चेहरे पर मास्क पहनना और फेस कवर लगाना बंद कर दिया है । बाजार और भीड़भाड़ वाले स्थानों पर भी ज्यादातर लोग मास्क का उपयोग नहीं कर रहे हैं। अभी पहले चरण में केवल हेल्थ केयर वर्कर को ही कोरोना वैक्सीन लगाई जा रही है। इसके बाद दूसरे चरण में फ्रंट लाइन वर्कर को वैक्सीन लगाने का प्लान बनाया जा रहा है। इसके बाद आम जनता को वैक्सीन लगाई जाएगी। इसके बाद भी लोग मास्क पहनने में लापरवाही बरत रहे हैं। प्रशासन भी अब मास्क नहीं पहने वालों पर कड़ाई नहीं कर रहा है। सब्जी मंडी, गल्ला मंडी मिर्जापुर, माधवगंज मेन मार्केट से लेकर तिलक चौक तक खरीदारी करने आने वाले लोग भी अब बेपरवाह नजर आ रहे हैं। अभी जिले में 14 एक्टिव केस मौजूद है। इसके बाद भी लोगाें की ये लापरवाही और बेफिक्री से फिर से संक्रमितों की संख्या न बढ़ जाए।

16 जनवरी से हेल्थ केयर वर्कर को काेरोना वैक्सीन लगाने का काम शुरू कर दिया था, उसके बाद से लगाकर लोगों ने मास्क लगाना बंद कर दिया था, जो बिल्कुल ही गलत है।

संक्रमण की स्थिति पर नजर
दिनांक सैंपलिंग केस मिले
29 जनवरी 252 00
30 जनवरी 244 00
31 जनवरी 84 00
01 फरवरी 218 02
02 फरवरी 261 01

मफलर लगाकर घूम रहे हैं लोग
^ शहर में इस समय दोपहिया वाहनों पर चलने वाले, पैदल निकलने वाले करीब 90 फीसदी लोग मास्क का उपयोग अपने चेहरे पर नहीं कर रहे हैं। इस समय ठंड से बचने के लिए कानों से लेकर मुंह तक मफलर लगाकर घूम रहे हैं।
आशीष राय, ट्रैफिक इंचार्ज, विदिशा

