अपने जन्म का सही उपयोग:एक अच्छा विद्यार्थी और श्रोता हमेशा वही माना जाता है जो समय पर कक्षा में आए

विदिशा5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

जन्म उन्हीं का सफल माना जाता है जो अपने जन्म का सही उपयोग करते हैं और जिन शासन की प्रभावना में अपना योग दान देते है। जो लोग समय पर और समय से कार्य को करते हैं उनके कार्य शत प्रतिशत सफल होते हैं। एक अच्छा संयोजक वही माना जाता है जो समय पर स्वयं आए और समयानुसार अपने कार्य को प्रारंभ करे। एक अच्छा विधार्थी और अच्छा श्रोता भी वही माना जाता है जो समय पर कक्षा में आए और अपने विषय को पूर्ण रूप से ग्रहण करे। उपरोक्त उद्गार मुनि समता सागर महाराज ने शीतल धाम परिसर में श्री भक्तामर स्त्रोत के शिविर के दौरान व्यक्त किए। उन्होंने कहा कि समवसरण में भगवान की वाणी खिरने के पहले तीनों लोक में भी दुन्दुभी बजाकर सूचना दी जाती थी कि भगवान की वाणी खिरने का समय हो चुका है और यह व्यवस्था लोगों को सावधान करने के लिए होती थी हालांकि वर्तमान समय यह व्यवस्था कार्यक्रम के शुभारंभ में आयोजक लोग करते हैं।

वर्ष की 12 पूर्णिमा में शरद पूर्णिमा का महत्व सबसे अलग है
उन्होंने कहा कि कल शनिवार को पूर्णिमा है। वर्ष की 12 पूर्णिमा में शरद पूर्णिमा का अलग ही महत्व है। शरद पूर्णिमा की चांदनी में जो शीतलता मिलती है वह किसी पूर्णिमा में नजर नहीं आती। फिर इस पूर्णिमा का तो अलग ही महत्व है। इस दिन एक भव्य आत्मा ने सदलगा कर्नाटक प्रांत में जन्म लिया था जो आज वर्तमान में चतुर्विद संघ के नायक के रूप में है। उन्होंने संत शिरोमणि आचार्य विद्या सागर महाराज के जीवन पर प्रकाश डालते हुए कहा कि जन्म तो सभी के होते हैं लेकिन जन्म उन्हीं का सफल माना जाता है जो संसार को एक नई दिशा प्रदान करते हैं। आचार्य गुरुदेव के साथ आप सभी की जो भावनाएं जुड़ी हुई हैं। उन भावनाओं को विवेक और सावधानी के साथ आपको यह विशेष दिन विशेष पर्व के रूप में मनाना है। आप लोग घर से दीप सजाकर लाना चाहते हैं लाइये और विवेक के साथ आप लोग अपने घर से लाए हुए दीपक को प्रज्वलित करना है।

सामूहिक रुप से किए गए कार्यों का अलग महत्व होता है
मुनि श्री ने कहा कि सामूहिक रुप से किए गए कार्यों का अलग ही महत्व होता है। सामूहिक रुप से समय पर की गई संयोजनाओं का लाभ भी सभी समाज को समय पर मिलता है। उन्होंने कहा कि जैसे हमारी पांच उंगलियां होती हैं और उन पांचों उंगलियों का अपना अपना महत्व होता है। सबसे अधिक काम आपकी वही छोटी उंगली आती है। जब आप संकट में होते हो इसलिए कभी किसी को छोटा या महत्वहीन नहीं समझना चाहिए। एक छोटे से छोटा कार्यकर्ता भी बड़ी से बडी़ संयोजनाओं को सफल कर देता है।

छत्तीसी विधान का किया गया है आयोजन सुबह साढ़े 6 बजे
उपरोक्त जानकारी देते हुए प्रवक्ता अविनाश जैन ने बताया कि शनिवार को शरद पूर्णिमा है। आचार्य गुरूदेव विद्या सागर महाराज का जन्म दिवस है। उपरोक्त दिवस शीतल धाम में प्रातः काल 6.30 बजे से अभिषेक शांति धारा के साथ नित्य नियम पूजन के साथ आचार्य छत्तीसी विधान का आयोजन किया गया है।

मंगलाचरण के बाद कराया जाएगा विशेष प्रतिक्रमण
मुनि श्री ने कहा कि आज चतुर्दशी का दिन है और यह पर्व का विशेष दिन है। मंगलाचरण के उपरांत आपको विशेष प्रतिक्रमण कराया जाएगा इसलिए समय का विशेष ध्यान रखेंगे एवं साथ में ड्रेस का भी सभी लोग ध्यान रखेंगे। मुनि श्री ने कहा कि धार्मिक कार्यक्रमों में धार्मिक ड्रेस ही होना चाहिए। परिधान का भी हमारे जीवन में विशेष फर्क पड़ता है। उन्होंने धर्म के क्षेत्र में दिए गए दान की महिमा बताते हुए कहा कि जीवन की सुरक्षा जीवन बीमा की पालिसी लेने में नहीं बल्कि जीवन को महान बनाने में है। जीवन बीमा आपके जीवन के बाद में आपके परिवार को सुरक्षा प्रदान करते हैं लेकिन हमारे जिनालय एक ऐसी पालिसी तैयार करते हैं जो आपके वर्तमान को अधर्म से तो सुरक्षित करते ही हैं। साथ ही जीवन के बाद भी आपका भविष्य सुरक्षित रखते हैं। उन्होंने दान पूजा, अभिषेक और शांतिधारा के महत्व को समझाते हुए कहा कि वर्तमान में आप लोग जो पुण्य अर्जित कर रहे हैं। यह आपके जीवन के इंश्योरेंस से कम नहीं है।

