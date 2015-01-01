पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण 2021:घर-घर कचरा नहीं जमा करने वाले चालकों और मेट पर होगी कार्रवाई

विदिशा3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • खुले में कचरा फेंकने वालों पर लगेगा जुर्माना

स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण 2021 को लेकर नगरपालिका ने अपनी तैयारियां तेज कर दी हैं। इस संबंध में डोर-टू डोर कचरा कलेक्शन से जुड़े कर्मचारियों को नपा सीएमओ सुधीर सिंह ने कई टिप्स दिए। इसमें नपा के 40 से अधिक ड्राइवर, 39 मेट, 22 हेल्पर और सफाई दरोगा शामिल हैं। इसके अलावा नपा के अन्य अधिकारी और कर्मचारी भी शामिल थे। नपा सीएमओ सुधीरसिंह ने वाहन चालकों से कहा कि सर्वेक्षण को ध्यान में रखते हुए डोर टू डोर कचरा कलेक्शन में जोर देना है।

सर्वे में फीडबैक के ज्यादा नंबर मिलें, लोगों को जागरूक भी करें शहर के प्रत्येक घर से कचरा उठाने की पुख्ता व्यवस्था होनी चाहिए। ताकि लोगांे को किसी भी प्रकार की दिक्कत न हो। वहीं लोगों को इस बात के लिए जागरुक करना है कि वे अपने घरों से ही सूखे और गीले कचरे का अलग-अलग करके दें। इससे उसे रिसाइकिल करने में सुविधा मिलेगी। इसके अलावा नपा के सफाई कर्मचारियों से यह भी कहा गया कि यदि कोई व्यक्ति खुले स्थान पर कचरा फेंकता है तो उस पर जुर्माना लगाने की कार्रवाई होनी चाहिए। अगले 3 महीने तक सफाई पर विशेष जोर देना है। सर्वे में फीडबैक के ज्यादा नंबर मिलें, इसके लिए शहर के लोगों को भी जागरुक करने का काम करना है। ताकि वे इधर-उधर कचरा न फेंके।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजहां पैर रखने की जगह नहीं होती थी, वहां लोगों को टेंम्प्रेचर जांच के बाद मिल रही है एंट्री - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें