किसान परेशान:10 दिन बाद आज से खुलेगी मंडी, अब व्यापारी नहीं काटेंगे राशि, किसान से सीधे हम्माल लेंगे 3 रु. बोरा

विदिशा3 घंटे पहले
मेहनताने की दर को लेकर हम्माल और व्यापारियों के बीच चल रहा विवाद शुक्रवार को सुलझ गया। अनाज मंडी इस विवाद की वजह से 10 दिन से बंद थी और किसान परेशान थे। सहमति बनी है कि अब हम्माल किसानों से ही 3 रुपए प्रति बोरा उतरवाई और पलटाने के लेंगे। इससे पहले व्यापारी किसानों से ये राशि लेते थे और हम्मालों को देते थे। व्यापारियों ने अब 3 रुपए प्रति बोरा किसानों से नहीं लेने का निर्णय लिया है। ये राशि अब हम्माल किसानों से लेंगे। शुक्रवार को करीब चार घंटे तक चली बैठक में सुलह के रास्ते निकलकर सामने आए और फैसला किया गया कि शनिवार से कृषि उपज मंडी शुरू हो जाएगी। शुक्रवार को जो बैठक हुई उसमें मंडी सचिव, व्यापारी और हम्माल, तुलावट मौजूद रहे। अनाज तिलहन संघ के अध्यक्ष राधेश्याम माहेश्वरी का कहना है कि बैठक में फैसला हुआ है कि व्यापारी 3 रुपए की कटौती नहीं करेंगे। हम्माल किसानों से यह राशि लेंगे।

उपज मंडी बंद होने से 40 करोड़ रुपए का नुकसान
अध्यक्ष राधेश्याम माहेश्वरी का कहना है कि मंडी में रोजाना करीब 3 से 4 करोड़ रुपए का लेनदेन होता है। 10 दिन तक मंडी बंद होने से करीब 40 करोड़ रुपए का कारोबार प्रभावित हुआ है। इस मामले में मंडी सचिव कमल बगवैया का कहना है कि शनिवार से मंडी शुरू हो जाएगी और उसके बाद ही प्रोसेडिंग लिखी जाएगी।

