सात दिन से मंडी बंद:रबी की बोवनी करने खरीफ की उपज नहीं बेच पा रहे अन्नदाता

विदिशाएक घंटा पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • हम्माल-तुलावटों की पारिश्रमिक दर वृद्धि का विवाद नहीं सुलझा सकी समिति

हम्माल-तुलवाटों द्वारा नीलामी कार्य का बहिष्कार किए जाने से कृषि उपज मंडी एक सप्ताह से बंद पड़ी हुई है। हम्माल-तुलावटों और मंडी प्रशासन के बीच चल रही मांगों पर विवाद का खामियाजा किसानों को उठाना पड़ रहा है। किसान खरीफ में पैदा की उपज नहीं बेच पाने से अब अगली रबी फसल की बोवनी के लिए आर्थिक समस्या से जूझ रहे हैं। उपज नहीं बिकने से किसान रबी की बोवनी में खाद, बीज, बिजली, डीजल, मजदूरी आदि की लागत के लिए रुपयों का इंतजाम नहीं कर पा रहे हैं। हम्मालों द्वारा नीलामी कार्य का बहिष्कार किए जाने से विदिशा कृषि उपज मंडी 28 अक्टूबर से बंद है। मंडी बंद होने को लेकर किसानों ने उग्र प्रदर्शन कर चक्काजाम भी किया था। हम्माल संघ की मांग है कि 14.55 रुपए के पारिश्रमिक पर 15 प्रतिशत की दर वृद्धि लागू की जाए। विदिशा कृषि उपज मंडी में चल रहे विवाद में एक तरफ जहां मंडी राजस्व समिति हम्माल संघ द्वारा बासौदा कृषि उपज मंडी की दरों को विदिशा कृषि उपज मंडी में लागू करने के पक्ष में नहीं हैं, वहीं दूसरी तरफ हम्माल संघ भी अपनी मांग को जायज करार देते हुए अपने विरोध पर अडिग है।

पड़ताल... मंडी में आती हैं 50 फीसदी से ज्यादा ट्राॅलियां हाईड्रोलिक
कृषि उपज मंडी में ज्यादातर किसान हाइड्रोलिक ट्रालियां से उपज लेकर पहुंचते हैं। मंडी प्रशासन का कहना है कि मंडी में 50 प्रतिशत से ज्यादा किसानों की ट्रालियां हाइड्रोलिक आती हैं। हाइड्रोलिक ट्रालियों से आने वाले किसानों से अनाज की पलटाई का पारिश्रमिक लेने पर मंडी प्रशासन और अनाज व्यापारी राजी नहीं हैं। मंडी समिति प्रबंधन का कहना है कि 17 अगस्त को जनपद कार्यालय में बैठक में यह तय निर्णय हुआ था कि मंडी में जो किसान यदि अनाज पलटाई करावाते हैं तो उनसे हम्मालों को 3 रुपए पारिश्रमिक लिए जाने पर सहमति दी गई थी। इस निर्णय पर लिखित रूप से हम्माल-तुलावटी संघ के पदाधिकारी, व्यापार संघ के पदाधिकारियों एवं किसान संघ के पदाधिकारियों द्वारा हस्ताक्षर भी किए गए थे।

हम राजीनामा नहीं करेंगे, आज मिलेंगे विधायक से

हम्माल संघ के अध्यक्ष माधौसिंह का कहना है कि विदिशा जनपद कार्यालय 17 अगस्त 2020 को बैठक में एसडीएम ने 3 रुपए पलटाई की राशि खत्म कर दी थी, जिस पर हम्माल संघ ने सहमत न होकर विरोध दर्ज कराया था। संघ की मुख्य मांग है कि कृषि उपज मंडी बासौदा में प्रचलित हम्माली दरों के अनुसार विदिशा मंडी में हम्माली दर लागू की जाएं। जब व्यापारी, किसान, हम्माल, तुलावट और मंडी प्रशासन सब एक जैसे ही हैं और एक ही जिला है तो फिर बासौदा और विदिशा मंडी में हम्माली दर में फर्क क्यों किया जा रहा है। हमारे साथ नाइंसाफी राजीनामा नहीं कर सकते हैं। हम्माल संघ बुधवार को विधायक निवास पर मिलकर अपनी मांग रखेगा। इसके बाद भूख हड़ताल की जाएगी।

15 फीसदी दर वृद्धि कर दी गई है, फिर भी किया जा रहा है विरोध
^सोमवार 2 नवंबर को हम्माली-तुलाई कार्य के पारिश्रमिक की दरों में 15 प्रतिशत की वृद्धि की गई है। इस दर वृद्धि के बाद अब 16.73 रुपए प्रति बोरा पारिश्रमिक दर हो गई है, जो कि बासौदा मंडी में लागू दरों से भी अधिक है। इसके बावजूद हम्माल संघ द्वारा मंडी में कार्य का बहिष्कार किया जा रहा है।
-कमल बगवईया, सचिव विदिशा कृषि मंडी समिति

