देश के संविधान में विदिशा का योगदान:बाबू रामसहाय बने थे संविधान सभा के सदस्य, तीन बार राज्यसभा के सदस्य भी रहे

विदिशा4 घंटे पहले
बाबू राम सहाय। - Dainik Bhaskar
बाबू राम सहाय।

(इतिहासकार गोविंद देवलिया) हर साल 26 जनवरी को हम गणतंत्र दिवस के रूप में मनाते हैं। इस दिन भारत का संविधान लागू किया गया था। हमारे संविधान के निर्माण में विदिशा का भी योगदान है। विदिशा के बाबू राम सहाय को भी संविधान सभा के सदस्य के रूप में काम करने का गौरव प्राप्त है। संविधान इसी दिन लागू करने को लेकर विदिशा के इतिहासकार और सीनियर अधिवक्ता गोविंद देवलिया बताते हैं कि इसी दिन को क्यों चुना गया, इसको लेकर एक इतिहास है।

दरअसल आजादी की लड़ाई में 26 जनवरी का बड़ा महत्व है। 26 जनवरी 1930 को लाहौर में पवित्र रावी नदी के तट पर कांग्रेस के अधिवेशन में पं जवाहरलाल नेहरू की अध्यक्षता में पहली बार भारत की पूर्ण आजादी का संकल्प लिया गया।

इसके पूर्व हम आंशिक सुधारों के साथ उत्तरदायी शासन की मांग करते आ रहे थे,जिसमें स्थानीय संस्थाओं में जनप्रतिनिधियों को सत्ता दिए जाने सहित अनेक मांगें थीं, परन्तु 26 जनवरी 1930 को पूर्ण स्वतंत्रता लेकर रहेंगे, का नारा बुलंद किया था। इसी तारीख को हमने हमारे नवनिर्मित संविधान को लागू किया था, जिसके फलस्वरूप हमारा देश एक सम्प्रभु गणतांत्रिक राष्ट्र के रूप में मान्य किया गया।

पुत्र भी विधायक बनकर मंत्रिमंडल के सदस्य बने: इतिहासकार गोविंद देवलिया बताते हैं कि संविधान सभा के अध्यक्ष के रूप में डॉ राजेंद्र प्रसाद मनोनीत हुए जो एक प्रखर वकील और स्वतंत्रता सेनानी थे। संविधान सभा की ड्राफ्ट कमेटी या प्रारूप समिति के अध्यक्ष के रूप में डा. भीमराव अम्बेडकर मनोनीत हुए। 2 वर्ष से अधिक समय में एवं अपने 389 सदस्यों के साथ संविधान की रचना हुई।

बाबू रामसहाय जो विदिशा के ही रहने वाले थे, उन्हें संविधान सभा के सदस्य के रूप में कार्य करने का गौरव प्राप्त है। यह बात हम सब विदिशा वासियो के लिये गौरवान्वित करती है। रामसहाय बाद में राज्यसभा के सदस्य के रूप में लगातार 3 बार 18 वर्षों तक संसद सदस्य रहे। उनके पुत्र गिरीश वर्मा भी विधायक बन कर मंत्रिमंडल के सदस्य रहे।

शांति निकेतन के चित्रों को अपनी तूलिका से संवारा

संविधान को प्रारम्भिक रूप से शांति निकेतन के चित्रकारों ने अपनी तूलिका से संवारा और हस्तलिखित रूप में ही संविधान लिखा गया। उन्हीं चित्रों को सहेजते हुए संविधान का मुद्रण हुआ। सुनहरे रंग के अक्षरों से मुद्रित संविधान के पृष्ठ भारतीय जनजीवन ,हमारे पौराणिक आख्यानों ,धार्मिक चरित्रों के चित्रों से अंकित हैं। संविधान की मूल प्रति एवं उनकी प्रतिलिपियों में प्रत्येक सदस्य के हस्ताक्षर हैं।

