पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

भाजपा की जीत:दिवाली से पहले भाजपाइयों ने जीत की मनाईं खुशियां, बोले-बन गई मजबूत सरकार

विदिशा2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

भाजपा की जीत के बाद कार्यकर्ताओं ने मंगलवार को माधवगंज में जश्न मनाया। इस दौरान सिंधिया समर्थक कार्यकर्ता भी मौजूद रहे। कार्यकर्ताओं ने पटाखे फोड़े और मिठाई बांटकर जीत का जश्न मनाया। इस मौके पर भाजपा नेता मुकेश टंडन ने कहा कि अब प्रदेश में भाजपा की मजबूत सरकार बन गई है। मुख्यमंत्री शिवराजसिंह के नेतृत्व में मप्र फिर से स्वर्णिम प्रदेश की ओर अग्रसर होगा। भाजपा जिलाध्यक्ष राकेश सिंह जादौन ने कहा कि कार्यकर्ताओं ने अपनी जिम्मेदारी बखूबी निभाई है। कार्यकर्ताओं ने बड़ा बाजार तक जुलूस निकाला। इस मौके पर सिंधिया समर्थक लक्ष्मीकांत मरखेड़कर और संजय रघुवंशी भी मौजूद रहे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमिशिगन में एक कपल के घर 14 बेटों के बाद हुआ बेटी मैगी का जन्म, उन्होंने माना अब हुई फैमिली कंप्लीट - लाइफस्टाइल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें