विरोध जारी है:बेघर हुए तो विदिशा में सीएम के घर के सामने जलाया चूल्हा

विदिशा4 घंटे पहले
  • अहमदपुर चौराहा के पास अतिक्रमण हटाने से टूटा घर, उसी जगह पर पट्‌टे की मांग, नहीं दिया तो भाेपाल पहुंचकर करेंगे आत्मदाह

अहमदपुर चौराहा के पास अतिक्रमण हटाने की कार्रवाई के दौरान बेघर हुए मजदूरों परिवारों ने एक दिन पहले जहां अहमदपुर चौराहा पर धरना प्रदर्शन कर सड़क पर चूल्हा जलाकर भोजन बनाया था, वहीं रविवार को भी इन परिवारों ने प्रदर्शन किया। इन परिवारों के साथ बड़ी संख्या में अन्य मजदूर और कांग्रेस के नेता भी प्रदर्शन में शामिल हुए। रविवार को अहमदपुर चौराहे से इन परिवारों के साथ अन्य मजदूरों और कांग्रेसियों ने शेरपुरा स्थित सीएम हाउस तक पैदल मार्च निकाला। इसके बाद शेरपुरा में सीएम हाउस के सामने इन लोगों ने धरना प्रदर्शन कर फिर से चूल्हा जलाकर खाना बनाया। करीब डेढ़ घंटे तक ये लोग सीएम हाउस के सामने धरने पर बैठे रहे। इन परिवारों ने प्रदर्शन स्थल पर ही नायब तहसीलदार प्रमोद उइके को सीएम के नाम ज्ञापन सौंपा। ज्ञापन में इन परिवारों ने चेतावनी दी है कि यदि उन्हें उनकी पुरानी जगह पर पट्टा नहीं दिया गया तो वे भोपाल पहुंचकर सीएम निवास के सामने आत्मदाह करेंगे।

जिला प्रशासन ने तीन दिन का मांगा समय
कांग्रेस नेता देवेंद्र सिंह राठौर का कहना था कि दलितों के साथ जानबूझकर अन्याय किया जा रहा है। रामलाल अहिरवार ने कहा की नगर पालिका ने नेताओं के इशारे पर गरीबों के साथ अन्याय किया है। इस प्रदर्शन के बाद धरना स्थल पर ही नायब तहसीलदार प्रमोद उइके को एक ज्ञापन सौंपा। तहसीलदार ने प्रदर्शनकारियों से मौके पर ही नपा सीएमओ से फोन पर बात कराई। प्रशासन की ओर से तीन दिन में परिवारों की मांग का निराकरण करने का आश्वासन मिला है।

