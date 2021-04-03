पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सड़क हादसा:रात में सड़क से उतरी कार, तार फेंसिंग से टकराने के बाद युवक की मौत

विदिशा2 घंटे पहले
  • बुधवार रात वैशालीनगर निवासी की मौत

ढोलखेड़ी गांव निवासी और शहर के वैशालीनगर में रहने वाले 30 वर्षीय डॉ विवेक दुबे पुत्र विश्वनाथ दुबे की बुधवार रात में सड़क हादसे में मौत हो गई। विवेक दुबे अपने मित्र दीपक शर्मा के साथ कार से नरसिंहगढ़ तरफ से लौट रहे थे तब कार रोड से उतर गई। कार खेत में उतरने के बाद तार फेंसिंग से टकराई। इस हादसे में विवेक दुबे बुरी तरह जख्मी हो गए।

हादसा बैरसिया-नरसिंहगढ़ रोड पर इमलिया गांव के पास बुधवार रात में हुआ। हादसे के बाद परिजन मौके पर पहुंचे। सुबह पीएम के बाद शव बैरसिया से विदिशा आया। यहां परिजनों का रो-रोकर बुरा हाल था। सड़क दुर्घटना में दो लोगों की मौत: सिरोंज-बीना हाइवे पर घटवार गांव के पास सड़क दुर्घटना में दो लोगों की मौत हो गई। बुधवार रात में हाइवे की सड़क पर दो मोटर साइकल आमने-सामने से टकरा गई। टक्कर इतनी तेज थी कि दोनों के चालक उछल कर दूर जा गिरे। दोनों को गंभीर अवस्था में इलाज के लिए सिरोंज अस्पताल लाया गया।

