विदिशा में सबसे ज्यादा संक्रमित:ठंड के साथ बढ़ा काेरोना; 15 दिन में मिले 217 संक्रमित, हर दिन 14 मरीज का औसत

विदिशा2 दिन पहले
  • 2400 तक आया संक्रमितों का आंकड़ा, इनमें 1326 अकेले विदिशा के

नवंबर माह में कोरोना संक्रमण जिले में फिर से खतरनाक स्तर पर बढ़ने लगा है। महज 15 दिन में जिले में 217 मरीज कोरोना वायरस से संक्रमित मिल चुके हैं। जिले में हर दिन औसत 14 मरीज कोरोना से पॉजिटिव मिल रहे हैं, जो कि जिलेवासियों के लिए खतरे की घंटी है। आगामी दिनों में ठंड के साथ कोरोना का प्रकोप भी बढ़ने की आशंका है। कोरोना के केस बढ़ने से स्वास्थ्य विभाग भी चिंता में है। रविवार को भी जिले में कोरोना संक्रमण के 17 नए मरीज मिले हैं। इनमें सबसे ज्यादा 13 व्यक्ति विदिशा शहर के पॉजिटिव मिले हैं। इसके अलावा बासौदा में 3 और लटेरी में एक व्यक्ति कोरोना से संक्रमित पाया गया है। जिले में संक्रमितों की संख्या बढ़कर 2407 हो गई है। जिले में अब तक कोरोना से पॉजिटिव 51 मरीजों की मौत हो चुकी है। जिले में लगातार मरीज मिलने से सैंपलिंग की संख्या 53706 हो गई है।

10 दिन में एक्टिव केस 97 से बढ़कर 146 हुए
जिले में पिछले 10 दिनों के दौरान में कोरोना संक्रमण तेजी से बढ़ा है। इस वजह से जिले में एक्टिव केस भी बढ़ने लगे हैं। जिले में पूर्व से भर्ती मरीजों के स्वस्थ होने की तुलना में नए संक्रमित अधिक मिल रहे हैं। इससे एक्टिव केस बढ़ गए हैं। करीब 10 दिन पहले जहां जिले में एक्टिव केस घटकर 97 पर पहुंच गए थे। जबकि रविवार की स्थिति में एक्टिव मरीजों की संख्या बढ़कर 146 पर पहुंच गई। इनमें से 42 मरीज होम आइसोलेशन में हैं। रोजाना मिल रहे नए मरीजों की संख्या अधिक होने से जिले की रिकवरी दर कम हो गई है।

सावधानी भूले इस जिले में 70 % संक्रमित विदिशा से मिल रहे

जिले में रोजाना मिल रहे संक्रमित मरीजों में करीब 70 फीसदी मरीज विदिशा शहर से मिल रहे हैं। पिछले 15 दिनों के दौरान जिले में मिले कुल 217 संक्रमितों में 153 विदिशा के हैं। सोशल डिस्टेसिंग का पालन करना तो दूर कई लोग तो मास्क का उपयोग भी नहीं कर रहे हैं।

13 मरीज मिले, इनमें 5 एक ही परिवार के
रविवार को मिले 17 में से 13 संक्रमितों में 5 लोग एक ही परिवार के हैं। इसी परिवार का एक सदस्य पूर्व में कोरोना संक्रमित पाया गया था। इसके बाद परिवार के अन्य सदस्यों की सैंपल लिए गए थे। इनमें 5 सदस्यों की जांच रिपोर्ट रविवार को पॉजिटिव आई है। माधवगंज स्थित सराफा दुकान से जुड़े इस परिवार के 6 सदस्य अब तक संक्रमित मिल चुके हैं, जिनमें बच्चे भी शामिल हैं।

कारण... भोपाल से सीधा संपर्क

जिले में अब तक मिले 2400 संक्रमित मरीजों में 1326 मरीज विदिशा शहर से संक्रमित पाए गए हैं। यह आंकड़ा विदिशा शहर में कोरोना संक्रमण की खतरनाक स्थिति को खुद बयां कर रहा है। करीब चार महीने से विदिशा शहर कोरोना संक्रमण का गढ़ बना हुआ है। विदिशा शहर के लोगों का भोपाल आना-जाना होने की वजह से यह संक्रमण थमने का नाम नहीं ले रहा है। करीब 5 हजार से अधिक लोग विदिशा-भोपाल रोजाना अपडाउन करते हैं। व्यापार, नौकरी, शिक्षा और अन्य क्षेत्रों से जुड़े लोगों का भोपाल से संपर्क होने यह संक्रमण बढ़ रहा है।

