पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

प्रधानमंत्री आदर्श ग्राम योजना:आदर्श गांवों के लोगों के जीवन में बदलान लाएं: डॉ. जयराम

विदिशा2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

प्रधानमंत्री आदर्श ग्राम योजना के केंद्रीय सदस्य डॉ जयराम ने शनिवार को विदिशा ब्लाक के ग्राम हिरनई एवं खरबई का निरीक्षण कर विकास कार्यों का जायजा लिया। इस दौरान डॉक्टर जयराम ने वर्ष 2016-17 में ग्रामीण विकास विभाग के माध्यम से योजनाओं के तहत किए गए कार्यों की वस्तु स्थिति देखी। निरीक्षण के दौरान डॉ जयराम ने आंगनवाड़ी केंद्रों के माध्यम से मुहैया कराई जा रही सेवाओं की भी जानकारी ली। इसके अलावा ग्रामीणजनों से चर्चा कर शैक्षणिक एवं स्वास्थ्य गतिविधियों के बारे में भी पूछताछ की। निरीक्षण के साथ ही योजना के सदस्य जयराम ने यहां समीक्षा बैठक भी ली। इसमें योजना के सदस्य डॉ जयराम ने कहा कि गांव के विकास में सभी विभागों की जिम्मेदारी है। उन्होंने आगामी वर्षो में किए जाने वाले कार्यों को प्राथमिकता और गुणवत्ता के साथ समय सीमा में पूरा करें। उन्होंने कहा कि आदर्श योजना के तहत चिन्हित गांवों में रहवासियों के जीवन में बदलाव लाने के लिए का प्रयास अधिकारियों को करना चाहिए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंहिटमैन बोले- बैक टू बैक मैच की वजह से वन-डे और टी-20 टीम का हिस्सा नहीं, मेरा फोकस टेस्ट पर - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें