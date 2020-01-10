पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

स्कूल खुले पर पढ़ाई ऑनलाइन ही:पालकों की सहमति न मिलने से निजी स्कूलों में नहीं पहुंचे बच्चे, एक्सीलेंस में कक्षाएं शुरू होंगी

विदिशा13 घंटे पहले
  • कारण दो... कोराेना का डर और शासन की गाइड लाइन 9वीं से 12वीं तक के बच्चों को डाउट क्लियर करने बुलाने की बात, लेकिन कितनों को एक साथ बुलाएं ये स्पष्ट नहीं

शासन के आदेश के बाद जिले में 6 महीने बाद सोमवार से स्कूल खुले लेकिन, कोरोना के डर और गाइडलाइन क्लियर न होने की वजह से शहर के बड़े प्राइवेट स्कूलों में बच्चे ही नहीं पहुंचे। शासन की गाइडलाइन के अनुसार, 21 सितंबर यानि सोमवार से स्कूल खुलने के बाद 9वीं से 12वीं तक के बच्चों को डाउट क्लीयरिंग के लिए स्कूल में आने की अनुमति दी गई है, लेकिन यह क्लियर नहीं किया गया है कि कितने बच्चे एक साथ बुलाए जाएंगे। इस पर प्राइवेट स्कूल प्रबंधन और अभिभावकों के बीच असमंजस की स्थिति बनी रही है।

एक्सीलेंस स्कूल में सोमवार को 10वीं पूरक की परीक्षाएं चल रही थीं। इसलिए कक्षाएं शुरू नहीं हुईं। हालांकि कुछ बच्चों ने अपने परिजनों की अनुमति दी है। स्कूल प्राचार्या चारुलता सक्सेना का कहना है कि बच्चों ने अपने परिजनों की अनुमति दी है। इसलिए अभी टाइम टेबल बना रहे हैं। दो दिन बाद एक कक्षा के बच्चों को एक सप्ताह में एक दिन के लिए बुलाएंगे।

निजी स्कूलों में छात्रों की संख्या न के बराबर रही: शहर के कई बड़े निजी स्कूलों में छात्रों की संख्या न के बराबर रही। जो सुबह से ही खाली रहे। परिवार भी बच्चों को स्कूल भेजने से बचते नजर आए। यहां फिलहाल ऑनलाइन वीडियो कॉल के जरिए ही पढ़ाई पर खास जोर दिया जा रहा है। पहले दिन शहर की बजाय ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों के स्कूलों में छात्र ज्यादा संख्या में स्कूल पहुंचे।

ट्रिनिटी कांवेंट... स्कूल प्रबंधन क्लासेज नहीं लगाएंगे

ट्रिनिटी कांवेंट स्कूल प्रबंधन का मानना है कि इन दिनों में विदिशा में काफी पॉजीटिव मरीज मिल रहे हैं। बच्चों की सुरक्षा को ध्यान में रखते हुए स्कूल प्रबंधन ने निर्णय लिया है कि अक्टूबर महीने से ही बच्चों को बुलाएंगे। स्कूल प्राचार्या सिस्टर मारिया का कहना है कि फिलहाल संक्रमण फैल रहा है। इसलिए स्कूल प्रबंधन ने अगले निर्णय लिया है कि अगले महीने से बच्चों को बुलाएंगे। ताकि बच्चे घरों पर सुरक्षित रह सके।

साकेत...क्लासेज नहीं खुली, सिर्फ डाउट्स क्लियर करने भेजें

साकेत शिशु रंजन हायर सेकंडरी स्कूल और साकेत एमजीएम स्कूल के संचालक संजय पांडे ने बताया कि पहले दिन स्कूल में बच्चे नहीं आए। हालांकि मोबाइल पर परिजनों से शिक्षकों की बात हुई है। हम लोगों ने परिजनों को समझाया है कि बच्चों की क्लासेज नहीं खुली हैं। बच्चों को ऑनलाइन माध्यम से क्लास में पढ़ते हुए कोई डाउट आता है तो उसके समाधान के लिए स्कूल आ सकता है। बच्चों को कक्षावार समय भी दे रहे हैं।

वात्सल्य:ऑनलाइन पढ़ाई जारी, 2 के बाद बुलाएंगे

वात्सल्य सीनियर सेकंडरी स्कूल की संचालिका देवना अरोरा है कि कहना है कि बच्चों की ऑनलाइन पढ़ाई लगातार जारी है। बच्चों को हार्ड सिलेबस पहले ही उपलब्ध करा दिया है। 19 सितंबर से बच्चों के परिजनों से चर्चा की जा रही है। 30 सितंबर तक हम बच्चों के परिजनों से अलग-अलग परिजनों को बुलाकर उनसे चर्चा करेंगे। इसके बाद 2 के बाद बुलाने का निर्णय लेंगे। वैसे हमारे यहां दो बार बच्चों की ऑनलाइन परीक्षा ली गई है।

एक्सीलेंस स्कूल में 9वीं के बच्चों ने परिजनों की अनुमति बताई

एक्सीलेंस स्कूल की प्राचार्या चारुलता सक्सेना का कहना है कि परिजनों की अनुमति के बाद ही बच्चों को बुलाएंगे। 9वीं के 20, 10वीं के 5, 11वीं और 12वीं के दो-दो बच्चों ने परिजनों की अनुमति बताई है। स्कूल में दो दिन बाद बच्चों को बुलाएंगे। 10-10 बच्चों को बुलाकर उनकी पढ़ाई में आने वाली समस्याओं को समाधान कराएंगे। एक क्लास के बच्चों को एक सप्ताह में एक बार बुलाएंगे।

