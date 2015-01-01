पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बिजली सप्लाई:सिंचाई के लिए 10 घंटे बिजली देने का दावा, हकीकत... चार घंटे ही मिल रही

विदिशा4 घंटे पहले
  • कंपनी के दावे और खेतों में बिजली का इंतजार करते किसानों की पड़ताल
  • किस्तों में बिजली सप्लाई का असर... 5 लाख 30 हजार हेक्टे. रबी फसल का लक्ष्य कैसे होगा पूरा

इस समय रबी की फसलों को सिंचाई की काफी जरूरत है, लेकिन पर्याप्त बिजली नहीं मिलने से किसान सिंचाई नहीं कर पा रहे हैं। जिले के कई क्षेत्रों में बिजली बिल्कुल भी नहीं आ रही है। किसान बिजली के इंतजार में रात भर जागते रहते हैं। जबकि बिजली कंपनी जिले के किसानों को 10 घंटे बिजली देने का दावा कर रही है। जबकि हकीकत इसके उलट है। किसानों का कहना है कि बिजली कंपनी के सारे दावे झूठे हैं। किसी भी गांव में 4 घंटे से ज्यादा बिजली नहीं मिल रही है। नटेरन ब्लॉक के रिनिया गांव में बुधवार को बिजली गुल हुई थी और इसके बाद शुक्रवार रात में कुछ मिनट के लिए बिजली आई। इसके बाद शनिवार को दोपहर में बिजली आई और आधा घंटे के बाद चली गई। गांव के किसान धनराज तिवारी का कहना है कि चार दिन में बमुश्किल एक घंटे सिंचाई के लिए बिजली मिली है। जबकि इस समय सिंचाई के लिए बिजली की बहुत जरूरत है। जिले के गंजबासौदा क्षेत्र के किसानों को बिजली कम मिल रही है। यही लटेरी और ग्यारसपुर का है। किसान विकास ने बताया कि जो बिजली दी जा रही है वह किस्तों में है और कभी भी काट दी जाती है। जिले में रबी फसल के लिए 5 लाख 30 हजार हेक्टे. का लक्ष्य रखा है।

पहले नहर में पानी नहीं था और अब पिछले 4 दिन से बिजली नहीं
नटेरन तहसील के रिनिया गांव के किसान सौदान सिंह मीना, सोनू मीना, राधेश्याम तिवारी का कहना है कि पहले नहर में पानी नहीं आया। बोवनी का समय चल रहा है। अब बिजली की सबसे ज्यादा जरूरत है तो सप्लाई नहीं मिल रही है। ग्राम पंचायत रिनिया, बरखेड़ा और सिरसी में चार दिन तक बिजली नहीं आ रही है।

एक घंटे में 10 बार से ज्यादा गुल हो जाती है बिजली
नटेरन गांव के किसान रामनारायण यादव का कहना है कि बिजली आ कम रही और जा ज्यादा रही है। एक घंटे में 10 बार बिजली जा रही है। शनिवार को तो ना गांव में बिजली मिली और ना सिंचाई के लिए मिली।

54270 किसानों ने लिया कनेक्शन
^बिजली कंपनी के जीएम अंकुर सेठ बताते हैं कि जिले में 54270 किसानों ने सिंचाई के लिए परमानेंट कनेक्शन लिया है। वहीं 3493 किसानों ने अस्थाई कनेक्शन लिया। 18200 किसानों के पास ट्रांसफार्मर हैं। 10 घंटे बिजली सप्लाई की जा रही है। जहां समस्या आ रही है वहां सुधार के लिए टीम भेज रहे हैं।

रिपोर्ट... जहां बिजली दे रहे उसमें भी कटौती और उसका समय भी तय नहीं

सिरोंज... रात भर जाग रहे किसान, खेतों में पलेवा भी नहीं हो पा रहा
सिरोंज क्षेत्र में रात-रात भर जागने के बाद भी क्षेत्र के किसानों को पलेवा के लिए पर्याप्त बिजली नहीं मिल पा रही है। देवी टोरी के किसान राजेश साहू ने बताया कि बिजली कंपनी द्वारा 10 घंटे बिजली देने का दावा किया जा रहा है। जबकि हकीकत में सिर्फ 5 से 6 घंटे बिजली ही हमें मिल रही है। इसमें भी कई बार फाल्ट हो जाता है तो वह बिजली भी नहीं मिलती। झूकर के किसान राजा यादव और दीपनाखेड़ा क्षेत्र के किसान अरविंद रघुवंशी ने बताया कि समय पर पलेवा नहीं होगा तो गेहूं और चने की फसल का प्रभावित होना भी तय है। इस संबंध में बिजली कंपनी के एई राजू भामौर ने बताया कि क्षेत्र में सभी फीडरों के किसानों को 10 घंटे तक बिजली दी जा रही है।
कुरवाई: भौंरासा काकर फीडर पर बार-बार ट्रिप हो रही बिजली
कुरवाई क्षेत्र के भौंरासा काकर फीडर की 60 किलोमीटर लंबी लाइन के 300 कनेक्शन धारियों औ 28 गांवों के किसानों को 4 से 6 घंटे बिजली मिल पा रही है। कुरवाई से 5 एमबीए सब स्टेशन से जुड़ी क्षेत्र की बिजली आदेश समय लायरा क्षेत्र में दी जाती है। वही आधे समय भौंरासा काकर फीडर के लिए दी जा रही है किंतु लाइन ओवरलोड होने के कारण बार-बार ट्रिप हो रही है, जिससे किसानों को 4 से 6 घंटे ही बिजली मिल पा रही है। परेशान किसानों को अपने सिंचाई पंप को डीजल इंजन के माध्यम से भी चलाना पड़ रहा है। सलेतरा गांव निवासी किसान खिलान सिंह लोधी ने बताया कि प्राइवेट तौर पर रखे गए हेल्पर के भरोसे बिजली सप्लाई चल रही है।
नटेरन: 50 फीसदी क्षेत्र में बचा है पलेवा, इसलिए बोवनी में देरी होगी
नटेरन क्षेत्र के सेऊ गांव के किसान रामसेवक रघुवंशी, रघुवीर सिंह रघुवंशी और महेंद्र सिंह ने बताया कि पिछले 2 दिनों से सेऊ, दास खजूरी फीडर में बिजली ना के बराबर मिल रही है। गुरुवार और शुक्रवार की रात में बिल्कुल लाइट नहीं मिली। क्षेत्र में 50 फीसदी से ज्यादा क्षेत्र में अभी पलेवा होना बाकी है। बिजली नहीं मिलने की वजह से बोवनी में देरी होगी। नटेरन के सुपरवाइजर जितेंद्र मेहरा ने बताया कि तार टूटने की बजह से सेऊ फीडर की लाइट नहीं थी। तार जोड़ दिया गया है। बिजली कंपनी के एजीएम अवधेश त्रिपाठी ने बताया कि सेऊ फीडर पर दुर्घटना हो गई थी और लाइनमैन को सस्पैंड कर दिया गया है और अब किसानों को सुचारू बिजली मिलेगी।

