नगरीय निकाय चुनाव:कांग्रेस पर्यवेक्षक कल सबसे पहले सिरोंज विस क्षेत्र जाएंगे, कार्यकर्ता करें कोविड नियमों का पालन

विदिशा3 घंटे पहले
अभा कांग्रेस कमेटी के सचिव और विदिशा जिले के प्रभारी डा.सुधांशु त्रिपाठी 13 दिसंबर रविवार को दोपहर 12 बजे सर्किट हाउस पहुंचेंगे। इस मौके पर वे आगामी नगरीय निकाय चुनाव को लेकर कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ताओं और दावेदारों से चर्चा करेंगे।

ये कहा कार्यकर्ताओं से: जिला कांग्रेस कमेटी के अध्यक्ष कमल सिलाकारी ने बताया कि सभी कांग्रेसजनों से कहा गया है कि वे चर्चा के दौरान सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का ध्यान रखें और मास्क अनिवार्य रूप से लगाकर आएं। श्री सिलाकारी ने बताया कि 13 दिसंबर को सबसे पहले कांग्रेस पर्यवेक्षक डा.सुधांशु त्रिपाठी से सबसे पहले सिरोंज-लटेरी विधानसभा क्षेत्र के कार्यकर्ता दोपहर 12 से 1 बजे तक मिलेंगे।

इसके बाद दोपहर 1 से 2 बजे तक कुरवाई और शमशाबाद विधानसभा क्षेत्र के कार्यकर्ता पर्यवेक्षक से चर्चा कर अपनी बात रखेंगे। सबसे अंत में विदिशा आएंगे: दोपहर 2 से 3 बजे तक गंजबासौदा विस क्षेत्र के कार्यकर्ता भेंट करेंगे। सबसे बाद में शाम 4 बजे 5 बजे तक विदिशा विधानसभा क्षेत्र के कांग्रेसजन अपनी बात पर्यवेक्षक के सामने रखेंगे।

