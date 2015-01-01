पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

कामधेनु:साइकिल सवार को बाइक ने टक्कर मारी बरेठ रोड पर आए दिन हो रहे हैं हादसे

विदिशा4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

बरेठ रोड़ पर साइकिल से कामधेनु कालोनी जा रहे पूर्व पार्षद सौदानसिंह यादव को बाइक चालक ने तेजगति में बुधवार दोपहर टक्कर मार दी। इससे वह गिर पढ़े बुरी तरह घायल हो गए । बाइक सवार तेज गति से भाग गया। उनको उपचार के लिए चिकित्सालय लाया गया। उनके दोनों पैर जख्मी हो गए। सीने में चोट आई। बरेठ आज से 10 साल पहले डेंजर जोन घोषित किया जा चुका है। आए दिन सड़क हादसे हो रहे हैं। लेकिन सड़क किनारे से न अतिक्रमण हटाया जा रहा है। न ट्रैफिक व्यवस्थित करने के लिए कदम उठाया जा रहा। इसके कारण रोज सड़क हादसे हो रहे हैं। चार दिन पहले एक महिला की सड़क हादसे में मृत्यु हो गई थी। उसके बाद दो बाइक सवार आपस में भिड़ इससे तीन लोग घायल हो गए। बुधवार को भी तेज गति से बाइक चलाते हुए एक युवक ने साइकिल सवार को टक्कर मार दी। बरेठ रोड वर्तमान में सबसे ज्यादा व्यस्त मार्ग है। हालत यह है कि डेढ़ लाइन सड़क पर फोर लाइन का ट्रैफिक चल रहा है। 2 साल पहले लगातार आधा दर्जन हादसे हुए थे। उसके बाद इसे डेंजर जोन घोषित किया गया था। 4 साल पहले ऐसे 80 फिट चौड़ा करने के लिए प्रस्ताव आया था। लेकिन राजनैतिक हस्तक्षेप के चलते उस पर कार्यवाही नहीं हो पाई। वर्तमान में स्मार्ट सिटी योजना के तहत चौड़ा करने का प्रस्ताव है। लेकिन 2 साल बाद भी ठेकेदार बेदनखेड़ी बायपास सड़क का निर्माण पूरा नहीं कर पाया। इसका निर्माण तो आधार में ही अटका हुआ है। जबकि यह सड़क नगर के प्रमुख मार्केट का अंग बन चुकी है। इस पर वर्तमान में सबसे ज्यादा ट्रैफिक का दबाव बना हुआ है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबास्केटबॉल नेशनल प्लेयर थे, खेलते समय चोट लगी, एकेडमी से निकाला, सदमे में पिता नहीं रहे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें