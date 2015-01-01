पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मौतों का एडजस्टमेंट:संक्रमण से मौत, लेकिन शुगर, बीपी, अस्थमा के मरीज बताने की कोशिश में जुटा स्वास्थ्य विभाग

विदिशा5 घंटे पहले
  • रोज जारी होने वाले हेल्थ बुलेटिन में 15 से 20 दिन बाद दी जा रही मृतकों की संख्या

कोरोना संक्रमण से होने वाली मौतों को स्वास्थ्य विभाग पहले छिपाकर उन्हें बाद में एडजस्ट करने की कोशिश कर रहा है। मरीजों की मौत के तुरंत बाद उसी दिन मृतकों के संबंध में विस्तृत जानकारी स्वास्थ्य विभाग द्वारा रोजाना जारी होने वाले हेल्थ बुलेटिन में नहीं दी जा रही है। 15 से 20 दिन बाद तक मृतकों की सिर्फ संख्या दी जाती है। अन्य किसी जानकारी का जिक्र नहीं होता है। इसी प्रकार कई ऐसे संक्रमित मरीज हैं जो विदिशा के स्थायी निवासी हैं लेकिन दूसरे जिलों और राज्यों में जाकर संक्रमित हुए हैं। ऐसे मरीजों की संख्या को भी एक से दो महीने बाद बताया जा रहा है। 28 नवंबर को विदिशा की एक 54 साल की महिला की मौत हुई थी लेकिन उसकी मौत की सूचना 15 दिसंबर की शाम को जारी हेल्थ बुलेटिन में दी गई। स्वास्थ्य विभाग कोरोना संक्रमण से मौत के बाद भी उसकी मौत का दूसरा कारण ढूंढ़ा जाता है ताकि उसे कोरोना से नहीं बल्कि बीपी, शुगर और हार्ट की बीमारी का पेशेंट साबित किया जा सके। इसी चक्कर में मौतों की जानकारी समय पर नहीं दी जाती है। विदिशा जिले में अब तक कोरोना से मरने वालों की संख्या बढ़कर 59 तक पहुंच गई है। संक्रमित मरीजों की संख्या भी 3299 हो चुकी है।

भास्कल पड़ताल में सामने आई हकीकत... अफसर डेथ ऑडिट पूरा होने पर अड़े

मामला-1

28 नवंबर को महिला की मौत, 15 दिसंबर को दी जानकारी
विदिशा में 54 साल की एक महिला 28 नवंबर से पहले कोरोना पॉजिटिव हुई थी। विदिशा के मेडिकल कालेज स्थित कोविड केयर सेंटर में 28 नवंबर को उसकी मौत हो गई। महिला की मौत की जानकारी उस दिन हेल्थ बुलेटिन में नहीं दी गई। महिला की मौत के 18 दिनों बाद 15 दिसंबर को स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने जो हेल्थ बुलेटिन जारी किया, उसमें मौतों की संख्या 57 से 58 बताई गई। उस हेल्थ बुलेटिन में भी सिर्फ एक मौत की जानकारी दी गई थी। मृतक महिला है कि पुरुष यह भी नहीं बताया गया। उसकी उम्र भी नहीं बताई गई। उसका पता और परिवार की जानकारी भी नहीं दी गई।

मामला-2

बासौदा के एएसआई की भोपाल में एक को मौत, फिर भी संख्या नहीं बढ़ी
गंजबासौदा के रहने वाले 56 साल के एक एएसआई बहादुर सिंह यादव 25 नवंबर को ड्यूटी के दौरान कोरोना पॉजिटिव हो गए थे। उन्हें उपचार के लिए चिरायु अस्पताल भेजा गया था। विगत एक दिसंबर को कोरोना पॉजिटिव होने के कारण भोपाल में उनकी मौत हो गई थी। भोपाल में ही परिजनों की उपस्थिति में उनका अंतिम संस्कार कर दिया गया था। इसके बाद भी एक और 2 दिसंबर को हेल्थ बुलेटिन में उनकी मौत की जानकारी नहीं दी गई।

मामला-3: विदिशा में पॉजिटिव, भोपाल में मौत, नाम नहीं जोड़ा

कई मरीज ऐसे भी होते हैं जो विदिशा में रहते हुए संक्रमित होते हैं। उनका कुछ दिन इलाज भी चलता है लेकिन बाद में उन्होंने हमीदिया अस्पताल भोपाल, चिरायु अस्पताल भोपाल रेफर कर दिया जाता है। वहां जाकर यदि किसी मरीज की मौत हो गई तो उसकी संख्या भी विदिशा में जारी होने वाले हेल्थ बुलेटिन में नहीं जोड़ी जाती है। उदाहरण के तौर पर देखा जाए तो सिरोंज नगरपालिका के सहायक राजस्व निरीक्षक की 15 दिसंबर मंगलवार को इलाज के दौरान भोपाल में मौत हो गई थी। वे विदिशा के मेडिकल कालेज स्थित कोविड केयर सेंटर में भी भर्ती रहे थे। बाद में उन्हें भोपाल रेफर किया गया था। वहां उनकी मौत हो गई थी। इसके बाद भी उनकी मृत्यु की जानकारी 15 दिसंबर को जारी हेल्थ बुलेटिन में नहीं दी गई।

7 दिसंबर को एक दिन में ही बढ़े थे 145 संक्रमित मरीज
विदिशा में विगत 7 दिसंबर तक तक कोरोना संक्रमित मरीजों की संख्या सिर्फ 3013 तक थी। इसके बाद 7 दिसंबर को एक ही दिन में एक साथ 145 संक्रमित मरीजों की संख्या हेल्थ बुलेटिन में बढ़ाकर दी गई। इससे संक्रमित मरीजों की संख्या बढ़कर 3158 तक पहुंच गई थी। जबकि 7 दिसंबर को सिर्फ 11 संक्रमित ही मिले थे। सीएमएचओ डा.केएस अहिरवार का कहना था कि ये 145 ऐसे मरीज हैं जो विदिशा के स्थायी निवासी तो हैं लेकिन वे किसी दूसरे जिले और राज्य में जाकर संक्रमित हुए हैं। चूंकि इन लोगों के पास विदिशा जिले का आधार कार्ड है। संक्रमितों के इलाज के लिए आधार कार्ड नहीं मांगा जा रहा है।

^किसी पॉजिटिव मरीज का डेथ आडिट पूरा होने और उससे संबंधित डॉक्युमेंट का वेरीफिकेशन करने के बाद ही उसकी मृत्यु की सूचना दी जाती है। मेडिकल आडिट होने और पूरी तरह से एक्जामिन करने के बाद ही मृत्यु का कारण निश्चित होता है। कई बार ऐसा भी होता है कि कोई मरीज कोरोना पॉजिटिव हो लेकिन उसकी मौत ब्रेन हेमरेज से हो जाए। इसी तरह यदि कोई मरीज पॉजिटिव हो लेकिन उसकी मौत एक्सीडेंट से हो तो उसे कोरोना संक्रमण से मौत नहीं माना जा सकता। इसी कारण डेथ आडिट होने के बाद ही पूरा कारण बताया जाता है। डाॅ.पंकज जैन, कलेक्टर विदिशा।

