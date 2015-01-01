पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

मनमानी:आतिशबाजी बाजार में दूरी का नियम दरकिनार कर सटाकर सजाईं दुकानें

विदिशा4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • आतिशबाजी बेचने वाले दुकानदार शासन की गाइडलाइन का नहीं कर रहे पालन

नया बस स्टैंड पर तालाब किनारे लगे आतिशबाजी बाजार में दूरी के नियम का पालन नहीं हो रहा। बड़ा मैदान होने के बावजूद अधिकांश दुकानदारों ने एक-दूसरे से सट कर दुकानें लगाई है। इधर प्रशासन सजावट की दुकानों को भी दशहरा मैदान तक पहुंचाने में असफल साबित हो रहा है। इस बार प्रशासन द्वारा आतिशबाजी बाजार को उत्कृष्ट सड़क के बजाय नया बस स्टैंड पर तालाब किनारे दशहरा मैदान में लगाने की अनुमति प्रदान की है। दो दिन की मशक्कत के बाद दुकानदारों ने अपनी दुकानें इस मैदान में सजा ली है। इस प्रक्रिया में इन सभी दुकानदारों ने दूरी के नियम को दरकिनार कर दया हैं। बाजार की अधिकांश दुकानें एक-दूसरे से सटी हुई लगी है। बाजार के लिए बनाए गए गेट और चारों ओर के किनारों को छोड़ दिया जाए तो सभी दुकान सटी हुई दिखाई दे रही हैं। कुछ दुकानों के बीच अंतर रखा भी है तो वह भी पांच फीट से ज्यादा का नहीं है। ऐसे में यदि बाजार में किसी प्रकार की अनहोनी होती है तो इसका खामियाजा एक दुकान के साथ अनेक दुकानों को उठाना पड़ सकता है। बाजार में दुकानदारों की मनमानी इस कदर कायम है कि उन्हें सिर्फ ग्राहक ही दिखाई दे रहे हैं। जबकि मैदान इतना अधिक बड़ा है कि दुकानदार चाहते तो प्रत्येक दुकान के बीच में 20-20 फीट का अंतर भी रख सकते थे। हालात यह है ग्राहक को बुलाने फेर में वे परिसर में कोई धूम्रपान कर रहा हैं या नहीं इसका ध्यान भी नहीं रख रहे। हालांकि आग बुझाने के साधन परिसर में रखे हैं लेकिन धूम्रपान नहीं करने संबंधी दिशा-निर्देशों का उल्लेख कहीं नहीं किया। संघ ने अपनी ओर से चौकीदार रखा है लेकिन वह भी सिर्फ गेट पर ही ड्युटी दे रहा है। जिस वजह से जगह परिवर्तित की, उसका ही पालन नहीं कर रहे: दरअसल प्रशासन द्वारा आतिशबाजी बाजार का स्थान परिवर्तित करने की वजह भी जगह की कमी ही थी। उत्कृष्ट सड़क पर केथन नदी किनारे लगने वाले आतिशबाजी बाजार में जगह की काफी कमी थी। इस वजह से दुकानें एक-दूसरे से सट कर लगती थी और अनहोनी की आशंका भी बनी रहती थी। इसी वजह से प्रशासन ने इस बार दशहरा मैदान का चयन कर यहां पर बाजार लगाने की अनुमति प्रदान की थी। अनुमति प्रदान कर प्रशासन बेफिक्र हो गया और दुकानदारों ने अपनी मनमानी दिखाना शुरू कर दी। इस वजह से मैदान का अधिकांश हिस्सा खाली पड़ा होने के बावजूद दुकानें सट कर लगाई गई हैं।

दो दुकानों के बीच में 10 फीट की दूरी होना चाहिए
^आतिशबाजी बाजार में नियमों का पालन जरूरी है। दुकानदारों को पर्याप्त स्थान देने के लिए ही जगह परिवर्तित की गई है। दो दुकानों के बीच में कम से कम 10 फीट की दूरी होना जरूरी है। मैं बाजार में अमले को भेजता हूं।
कुमार शानू देवड़िया, एसडीएम सिरोंज

बाजार की सड़क पर ही डटे हैं सजावट की सामग्री विक्रेता
सड़क किनारे दुकान लगाने वाले पशुओं की श्रृंगार सामग्री विक्रेता, सजावट की सामाग्री विक्रेता, मिट्टी के सामान विक्रेता और रंगोली विक्रेताओं को भी प्रशासन द्वारा दशहरा मैदान में ही भेजने की बात कही थी। मंगलवार को एनाउंसमेंट करवा कर सड़क पर दुकान लगाने वाले दुकानदारों को सूचना भी दी गई थी लेकिन इसका तनिक भी असर बुधवार को दिखाई नहीं दिया। वे लोग दिनभर बाजार की सड़क पर ही डटे दिखाई दिए। इस वजह से बाजार की यातायात व्यवस्था भी प्रभावित हुई और लोग परेशान भी हुए लेकिन इनकी चिंता न प्रशासन ने की और न ही बाजार के दुकानदारों ने।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबास्केटबॉल नेशनल प्लेयर थे, खेलते समय चोट लगी, एकेडमी से निकाला, सदमे में पिता नहीं रहे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें