स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण 2021:चालकों और मेट ने हर घर से कचरा नहीं लिया तो होगी कार्रवाई, खुले में कचरा फेंकने पर जुर्माना

विदिशा3 घंटे पहले
स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण 2021 को लेकर नगरपालिका ने अपनी तैयारियां तेज कर दी हैं। इस संबंध में शुक्रवार शाम को 4 बज से नपा के सभागार में डोर-टू डोर कचरा कलेक्शन से जुड़े कर्मचारियों को ट्रेनिंग दी गई। इसमें नपा के 40 से अधिक ड्राइवर, 39 मेट, 22 हेल्पर और सफाई दरोगा शामिल थे। इसके अलावा नपा के अन्य अधिकारी और कर्मचारी भी शामिल थे। करीब 2.30 घंटे तक चले ट्रेनिंग प्रोग्राम में नपा सीएमओ सुधीरसिंह ने वाहन चालकों से कहा कि सर्वेक्षण को ध्यान में रखते हुए डोर टू डोर कचरा कलेक्शन में जोर देना है। प्रत्येक घर से कचरा उठाने की पुख्ता व्यवस्था होनी चाहिए। लोगों को इस बात के लिए जागरुक करना है कि वे अपने घरों से ही सूखे और गीले कचरे का अलग-अलग करके दें। इससे उसे रिसाइकिल करने में सुविधा मिलेगी। इसके अलावा नपा के सफाई कर्मचारियों से यह भी कहा गया कि यदि कोई व्यक्ति खुले स्थान पर कचरा फेंकता है तो उस पर जुर्माना लगाने की कार्रवाई होनी चाहिए। अगले 3 महीने तक सफाई पर विशेष जोर देना है। सर्वे में फीडबैक के ज्यादा नंबर मिलें, इसके लिए शहर के लोगों को भी जागरुक करने का काम करना है।

