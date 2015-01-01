पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

जिम्मेदार खुद हम:पहले हर दिन 12 मरीज मिल रहे थे त्योहार के बाद अब 32 का औसत

विदिशा4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • क्योंकि 52 मौतों के बाद भी हम कोविड नियमों की कर रहे अनदेखी

जिले में जहां कोरोना संक्रमण तेजी से बढ़ रहा है, वहीं विदिशा शहर में यह संक्रमण मानो बेकाबू हो चुका है। जिले में पिछले 22 दिन के दौरान में 514 केस सामने आ चुके हैं। इनमें से 389 संक्रमित मरीज केवल विदिशा शहर में ही मिले हैं। जिले में मिल रहे कोरोना के कुल केसों में 75 फीसदी संक्रमित मरीज विदिशा शहर के हैं। 10 नवंबर तक कोरोना संक्रमण का असर जिले में कम रहा। इसके बाद ये लगातार बढ़ता जा रहा है। दीपावली से चार दिन पहले से बाजार में सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग को भूलकर भीड़भाड़ के बीच लोगों ने जमकर खरीदारी की। यह भी संक्रमण को बढ़ने की मुख्य वजह बताई जा रही है। क्योंकि जिले में 1 नवंबर से 10 नवंबर तक प्रतिदिन जहां औसत 12 मरीज मिल रहे थे, वहीं 10 नवंबर के बाद से 22 नवंबर तक औसत 32 से भी ज्यादा हो गया है। ये आंकड़े साफ बता रहे हैं कि बिगड़ते हालात के बावजूद सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग और मास्क का उपयोग ना करके लोग स्वयं की जिंदगी खतरे में डाल रहे हैं। रविवार को भी जिले में 37 नए पॉजिटिव केस सामने आए हैं। इनमें से सबसे ज्यादा 31 मरीज विदिशा शहर में मिले हैं। इसके अलावा बासौदा में 2, नटेरन में 2, सिरोंज और ग्यारसपुर में 1-1 मरीज कोरोना से संक्रमित मिला है।

ऐसे बढ़ रहा कोरोना

-एक अप्रैल से 31 अक्टूबर तक की स्थिति कुल संक्रमित-2155 कुल सैंपलिंग-48767 कुल एक्टिव केस-112 -1 नवंबर से 10 नवंबर तक की स्थिति नए संक्रमित मरीज-129 नए सैंपलों की जांच-3652 एक्टिव केस-123 -10 नवंबर से 22 नवंबर तक की स्थिति नए संक्रमित मरीज-385 नए सैंपलों की जांच-4475 एक्टिव केस-296

पहले ही दिन कर्फ्यू का आदेश नजर अंदाज
कलेक्टर ने विदिशा शहर में रात 10 से सुबह 5 बजे तक कर्फ्यू लगाया है। लेकिन एएसपी के बंगले के सामने ही रात साढ़े 10 बजे कई लोग समूह में खड़े होकर गप्पे लगाते हुए दिखे। तो सोचिए पूरे शहर में ऐसे नजारें कितनी जगह पर देखें गए होंगे।

व्यवसायिक प्रतिष्ठान अब पूरे सप्ताह खुलेंगे
शासन द्वारा मध्यप्रदेश दुकान एवं स्थापना अधिनियम 1958 के तहत आने वाले सभी दुकानों, स्थान एवं वाणिज्यिक संस्थानों पर लागू साप्ताहिक अवकाश संबंधी प्रावधान को समाप्त कर दिया है। यह प्रावधान समाप्त होने से अब प्रतिष्ठान सातों दिन खोलने की छूट दे दी गई है।

12 दिन में 385 संक्रमित मिले, एक्टिव केस का आंकड़ा 300 के करीब

जिले में 10 नवंबर के बाद से कोरोना संक्रमण भयानक तेजी से बढ़ रहा है। पिछले 12 दिनों के दौरान में जिले में 385 नए संक्रमित मरीज हैं। मरीजों की संख्या लगातार बढ़ने से जिले में एक्टिव केस का आंकड़ा बढ़कर 300 के करीब पहुंच गया है। जिले में एक नवंबर को एक्टिव केस की संख्या कम होकर महज 112 पर पहुंच गई थी। जबकि 22 नवंबर रविवार की स्थिति में एक्टिव केस की संख्या बढ़कर 296 हो गई। जबकि ठंड में संक्रमण ज्यादा बढ़ता है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबिहार में कैबिनेट विस्तार जल्द, MP में काउ टैक्स वसूलेगी सरकार; जम्मू में मिली आतंक की सुरंग - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें