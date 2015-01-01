पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

संक्रमण नहीं, जुर्माने का डर:2 दिन में 87 लोगों से 12 हजार की वसूली का असर; पहले 80 फीसदी नहीं लगा रहे थे मास्क

विदिशा4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पहले लोगों को समझाइश दी जा रही, इसके बाद भी नहीं सुधर रहे तो काटे जा रहे चालान

शहर में अभी भी 30 फीसदी से ज्यादा लोग बिना मास्क और फेस कवर लगाए बेधड़क होकर शहर की सड़कों में घूम रहे हैं। 70 फीसदी लोग जुर्माना के डर से मास्क का प्रयोग करने लगे हैं। यह स्थिति पिछले 2 दिनों की है जब ट्रैफिक पुलिस, जिला प्रशासन और नगरपालिका की टीम संयुक्त रूप से कार्रवाई बिना मास्क लगाए चलने वालों पर जुर्माने की कार्रवाई कर रही है। इससे पहले शहर के 80 फीसदी से ज्यादा मास्क का प्रयोग नहीं कर रहे थे। ये तथ्य ट्रैफिक पुलिस, जिला प्रशासन और नगरपालिका की टीम द्वारा की जा रही जांच-पड़ताल में सामने आए हैं। पिछले 2 दिनों में 87 लोगों के चालान बनाए हैं और 12 हजार रुपए से अधिक जुर्माना राशि भी वसूली की है।

जैसा चालक, वैसा चालान, 50 से लेकर 200 रु. तक जुर्माना
ट्रैफिक इंचार्ज आशीष राय ने बताया कि हमें जुर्माना नहीं लगाने पर चालान काटने का अधिकार नहीं है लेकिन जिला प्रशासन और नगरपालिका की टीम को चालान बनाने का अधिकार है। नगरपालिका के अधिकारी अशोक राय ने बताया कि 50 रुपए से लेकर 200 रुपए तक जुर्माना बिना मास्क वालों से वसूला जा रहा है। बड़ी संख्या में टीनेजर्स मास्क का उपयोग नहीं कर रहे हैं। ऐसे लोगों पर जुर्माना लगाना भी मुश्किल होता है। पहले समझाइश दी जाती है। इसके बाद भी मास्क नहीं पहनने पर जुर्माना लगाया जाता है।

अधिकारियों को देखकर लगा लेते हैं मास्क
ट्रैफिक पुलिस के इंचार्ज आशीष राय और नगरपालिका के अधिकारी अशोक राय ने बताया कि शनिवार को सुबह सब्जी मंडी पहुंचकर 42 लोगों के चालान बनाते हुए 3500 रुपए जुर्माना राशि वसूल की है। शुक्रवार को 45 लोगों से 8500 रुपए जुर्माना वसूला था। इसमें गांधी चौक, ईदगाह चौक और दुर्गानगर चौराहा आदि प्रमुख स्थान शामिल हैं।

अगस्त-सितंबर में लगाया था 700 लोगों पर जुर्माना
मास्क लगाने के मामले में फेस्टिव सीजन में अक्टूबर और नवंबर में मास्क लगाने में लोगों ने खासी लापरवाही बरती। यही वजह है कि लोग खुलकर बिना मास्क के बाजारों में घूमने लगे और कोरोना ने अपना काम तमाम कर दिया। नवंबर के दूसरे सप्ताह से रोजाना 35 से 45 तक संक्रमित मरीज मिल रहे हैं। इससे पहले अगस्त और सितंबर में करीब 700 लोगों के चालान बनाते हुए 45000 रुपए जुर्माना भी वसूला गया था। अब एक बार फिर से प्रशासन की टीम सक्रिय हुई है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंसत्तू को देश-विदेश में पहचान दिलाने के लिए नौकरी छोड़ स्टार्टअप शुरू किया, सालाना टर्नओवर 10 लाख रु. - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें