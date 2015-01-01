पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बैठक:व्यापार महासंघ के निर्णय की पड़ताल; रात 8 बजे के बाद भी खुलीं दुकानें, क्योंकि कर्फ्यू तो 10 बजे से है

विदिशाएक घंटा पहले
शहर में बढ़ते कोरोना संक्रमण की रोकथाम के लिए आगे आकर विदिशा व्यापार महासंघ ने शनिवार को बैठक कर शहर में सोमवार से रात में 8 बजे तक बाजार बंद का निर्णय लिया था। महासंघ के इस निर्णय पर पहले ही दिन ज्यादातर दुकानदारों ने अमल नहीं किया। क्योंकि वे सिफ कर्फ्यू की तय सीमा 10 बजे ही जानते हैं। कम दुकानें खुलने से पूरे 2 घंटे तक इन दुकानों पर आएंगेे। जिससे भीड़ बढ़ेगी।

भास्कर ने जानी शहर की हकीकत

रात 8 बजे दुकानें बंद होना तो दूर बंद करने की सुगबुगाहट तक दुकानों में नजर नहीं आई। मुख्य बाजार सहित सिविल लाइंस रोड, दुर्गानगर, अस्पताल रोड, सांची रोड, रामलीला रोड आदि स्थानों पर तय समय सीमा के बाद भी दुकानें खुली रहीं। खास बात यह है कि व्यापार महासंघ के सदस्य दुकानदार भी अपनी दुकान तय समय सीमा के बाद तक दुकानों पर कारोबार करते रहे। इनमें जनरल स्टोर्स, मिठाई, क्राकरी सहित अन्य दुकानें भी खुली हुई थीं। उल्लेखनीय है कि व्यापार महासंघ ने पेट्रोल पंप, भोजनालय, मेडिकल स्टोर्स को छोड़कर शेष अन्य सभी दुकानें रात 8 बजे तक बंद करने का निर्णय लिया है।

10 हजार जागरूकता स्टीकरों का विमोचन किया

कोरोना के बढ़ते संक्रमण से बचाव के लिए आम लोगों सहित व्यापारियों को मास्क के उपयोग के लिए जागरूक करने विदिशा व्यापार महासंघ ने अपने वादे के तहत 10 हजार स्टीकर तैयार कराएं हैं। इन के माध्यम से व्यापारियों एवं आम लोगों को दो गज की दूरी, मास्क है जरूरी के स्लोगन के साथ मास्क लगाकर जुर्माना और महामारी से बचने का संदेश दिया गया है। स्टीकर का सोमवार को कलेक्टर डॉ. पंकज जैन, एसपी विनायक वर्मा ने विमोचन किया।

