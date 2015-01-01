पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लूट:पेट्रोल पंप कर्मचारी की पहले रैकी की, फिर 1.82 लाख रुपए से भरा बैग ले भागे बदमाश

विदिशा2 घंटे पहले
  • सिविल लाइंस रोड पर जालोरी पेट्रोल पंप के कर्मचारी के साथ हुई लूट, बाइक से भाग गए बदमाश

जालोरी पेट्रोल पंप के कर्मचारी के साथ ओवर ब्रिज के पास एसबीआई के सामने लूट हो गई। कर्मचारी रुपए जमा करने आया था। जब वह गुटखा थूकने बाहर आया तो एक बदमाश उसका बैग छीन ले गया। इस बीच बाइक स्टार्ट करके खड़े बदमाश के साथ वह भाग निकला। यह वारदात सिविल लाइंस थाने से करीब 200 मीटर दूरी पर हुई है। इस वारदात के बाद पुलिस की कार्यप्रणाली पर सवाल खड़े हो रहे हैं। इससे पहले पेट्रोल पंप के कर्मचारी को तीन बदमाशों ने बातों में उलझाया था और उससे पंप पर काम के संबंध में खूब बातें की थीं। वारदात होने के बाद एसपी विनायक वर्मा, एडीशनल एसपी संजय साहू और सीएसपी विकास पांडे ने मौके पर पहुंचे और जानकारी ली। सीसीटीवी कैमरे खराब, नहीं तो पहचाने जा सकते थे बदमाश : शहर के मुख्य रास्तों पर पुलिस विभाग द्वारा सीसीटीवी कैमरे लगाए गए हैं लेकिन इनका कोई लाभ नहीं मिल रहा। एसबीआई के सामने भी सीसीटीवी कैमरा लगा है। इस कैमरे में वारदात रिकार्ड नहीं हुई। मुख्य रास्तों के कैमरे खराब हैं। इस वजह से वारदात रिकार्ड नहीं हुई।

दो कर्मचारी आते थे राशि जमा करने
पेट्रोल पंप के संचालक ऋषि जालोरी ने बताया कि पंप पर करीब 30 कर्मचारी काम करते हैं। अहमदपुर गांव निवासी 21 वर्षीय अनिल कुशवाह पुत्र भारतसिंह और बस स्टैंड के पास रहने वाले 40 वर्षीय राजेश यादव पुत्र भैयालाल को रोजाना बैंक में राशि जमा करने की जिम्मेदारी रहती है। अनिल राशि जमा करता था और राजेश चैक जमा करता था। दोनों एक ही साथ आते थे।

वारदात के पहले रैकी करने की आशंका
बदमाशों ने जिस तरह वारदात को अंजाम दिया, उससे लग रहा है कि पहले उन्होंने रैकी की है। बगैर रैकी के लूट करना आसान नहीं है। पुलिस ने बताया बैंक में जब अनिल कुशवाह बैग लेकर गया तब तीन युवक उसके पीछे लग गए। दो युवकों ने खूब बातें की। इसके बाद दो युवक बाहर निकल आए। इनमें से एक युवक पहले बाहर निकला। अंदाजा है कि यही युवक बाइक चालू कर खड़ा हो गया।

5 मिनट में हुई लूट की पूरी वारदात
लूट की यह पूरी वारदात दिनदहाड़े 5 मिनट के भीतर हुई। वारदात का पता चलने पर पुलिस अधिकारी मौके पर पहुंचे। शहर के मुख्य रास्तों में पड़ताल की। पुलिस को खास सुराग नहीं मिला। सिविल लाइंस थाना प्रभारी कमलेश सोनी ने बताया कि पेट्रोल पंप के कर्मचारी से लूट हुई है। इस संबंध में वरिष्ठ अफसरों ने जांच के कुछ बिंदु दिए हैं। हम लोग पड़ताल कर रहे हैं।

रोजाना की तरह बैंक में रुपए जमा करने आया था
मैं अहमदपुर गांव में रहता हूं और सिविल लाइंस रोड स्थित जालोरी पेट्रोल पंप पर काम करता हूं। मंगलवार दोपहर में करीब 2.20 बजे मैं रोजाना की तरह राजेश यादव के साथ पेट्रोल पंप की राशि जमा करने एसबीआई आया था। मेरे साथी राजेश यादव चैक जमा करने लगे और मैं रुपए जमा करने के लिए खड़ा हो गया। इस बीच मेरे पास दो युवक लाइन में लगे और मुझसे पेट्रोल पंप पर काम के संबंध में पूछने लगे। 5 मिनट की पूछताछ के बाद मैं गुटखा थूकने बैंक से बाहर आया तो पीछे लाइन में लगा युवक भी आ गया। इसी बीच उसने मेरा बैग छीन लिया। जब तक मैं कुछ समझ पाता तब तक वह एक बाइक पर बैठ गया। एक युवक पहले से ही बाइक चालू करके खड़ा हुआ था। बैग छीनने की वजह से मैं डर गया और मेरी आवाज ही नहीं निकली। बाइक चालक दुर्गानगर चौराहे की तरफ चले गए।
(जैसा कि अनिल कुशवाह ने दैनिक भास्कर को बताया)

