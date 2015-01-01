पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

देवउठनी एकादशी:पांच माह बाद 25 को जागेंगे देव, गूंजेंगी शहनाई

विदिशा4 घंटे पहले
माधव गंज स्थित शिवालय कांच मंदिर में रविवार को गीता स्वाध्याय का आयोजन किया गया। कार्यक्रम में भाजपा नेता मनोज कटारे मौजूद रहे। पंडित विजय शर्मा और वृंदावन प्रसाद दुबे से दान स्वरूप प्राप्त 30 ‘सरल गीता’ की पुस्तकें स्वाध्याय मंडल के सदस्यों को वितरित की गई। डॉ उपाध्याय ने गीता ग्रंथ में प्रतिपादित ज्ञान को अत्यंत दुर्लभ बताते हुए इसे भक्ति, ज्ञान और कर्म की त्रिवेणी निरूपित किया। उन्होंने कहा कि वेद भगवान की श्वास है जबकि भगवत गीता साक्षात भगवान कृष्ण की वाणी है। लेकिन वेद और गीता दोनों ही ब्रह्म ज्ञान का प्रतिपादन करते हैं। डॉ रामाधार उपाध्याय ने स्वाध्याय मंडल की गतिविधियों की प्रशंसा की और हर तरह का सहयोग प्रदान करने का आश्वासन दिया।

विदिशा| देवउठनी एकादशी 25 नवंबर को है, इस साल चातुर्मास के साथ अधिकमास होने से पांच माह बाद देव बुधवार को जागेंगे तो एक बार फिर शहनाइयां गूंजेगी। बुधवार को तुलसी-सालिगराम विवाह के साथ शुरू होने वाले शुभ मुहूर्त 11 दिसंबर तक रहेंगे। इस दौरान 9 शुभ मुहूर्त है, जिसमें नवंबर में तीन और दिसंबर में 6 है। इस माह सबसे महत्वपूर्ण 25 को अबूझ मुहूर्त है, इस दिन जिसके लग्न का मुहूर्त नहीं निकल रहा हो उसका विवाह भी इस अबूझ मुहूर्त में करने से शुभ फलदायी माना जाता है। शहर सहित अंचल में देव उठनी एकादशी के लिए मंदिरों में तैयारियां शुरू हो गई है। देव उठने के साथ ही शुभ कार्यों की शुरुआत हो जाएगी। अधिकमास और चातुर्मास के चलते 5 माह से मांगलिक कार्यों पर लगी रोक हट जाएगी। देवउठनी एकादशी के दिन भगवान विष्णु की पूजा-अर्चना होगी।पहले मुहूर्त का गणेशजी के दिन बुधवार से श्रीगणेश होगा और 11 दिसंबर को अंतिम शुभ मुहूर्त होने के बाद फिर विवाह आदि मांगलिक कार्यों पर रोक लग जाएगी। क्योंकि 16 दिसंबर से मलमास (खरमास) प्रारंभ हो जाएगा।

