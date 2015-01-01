पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Mp
  Bhopal
  Vidisha
  For The First Time In 68 Years, The Ashes Of The Urns Will Come Out Of The Womb House Just For Worship, There Will Be No Circumambulation Of The Stupa.

29 नंवबर को सांची महोत्सव:68 साल में पहली बार गर्भ गृह से सिर्फ पूजा के लिए निकलेंगे अस्थि कलश, स्तूप की परिक्रमा नहीं होगी

विदिशा4 घंटे पहले
अंतर्राष्ट्रीय पर्यटन स्थल सांची में इस बार नवंबर महीने के आखिरी रविवार यानी 29 नवंबर को 68 साल में पहली बार बौद्ध महोत्सव का आयोजन नहीं होगा। स्तूप की परिक्रमा भी नहीं होगी और बौद्ध भिक्षुओं के साधु-साधु के स्वर भी नहीं गूंजेंगे। तथागत मंदिर के गर्भगृह से सिर्फ उनके दोनों प्रमुख शिष्यों महामोदगल्यान और सारिपुत्र भंते के अस्थि कलशों को ही पूजा के लिए बाहर निकाला जाएगा। इन कलशों को 2 अलग-अलग क्रिस्टल बाक्सों में मंदिर में विशेष पूजन के लिए रखा जाएगा। यह विशेष पूजन सुबह 8 बजे शुरू होगा और दोपहर 12 बजे समाप्त हो जाएगा। पहली बार ऐसा मौका आ रहा है जब कोरोना संक्रमण के चलते कोई विदेशी मेहमान शामिल नहीं होगा। देश भर से सिर्फ 50 विशेष आमंत्रित लोग ही शामिल होंगे। पूजन कार्यक्रम में कोई भी बाहरी व्यक्ति शामिल नहीं हो सकेगा। मप्र संस्कृति विभाग द्वारा हर साल भगवान बुद्ध के जीवन दर्शन पर आयोजित होने वाला बौद्ध महोत्सव और मेला भी प्रशासन ने स्थगित कर दिया है।

गिने-चुने आएंगे, श्रीलंका से कोई नहीं आएगा

महाबोधि सोसायटी आफ श्रीलंका सांची सेंटर के इंचार्ज यू तपासी थेरो ने बताया कि भगवान बुद्ध के दोनों शिष्यों के अस्थि कलशों को भी इस बार सार्वजनिक रूप से जनता के दर्शनार्थ नहीं रखा जाएगा। सिर्फ सांकेतिक पूजा होगी। कार्यक्रम में प्रदेश सरकार मंत्री डा.प्रभुराम चौधरी, एडीजीपी अनुराधाशंकर सिंह, कलेक्टर और एसपी रायसेन मुख्य अतिथि के रूप में शामिल रहेंगे। फ्लाइट नहीं चलने के कारण इस बार 29 नवंबर को होने वाली विशेष पूजा में श्रीलंका से बानगल उपतिसा नायक थेरो, बानगल विमल तिसा भी सांची नहीं पहुंचे हैं। श्रीलंका से अन्य कोई मेहमान भी पूजा में शामिल नहीं हो सकेंगे।

2 चाबी लगाने पर ही खुलता है लॉकर

अस्थि कलश मंदिर परिसर में बने गर्भगृह में लाकर में सुरक्षित रहते हैं। इस लाकर की एक चाबी रायसेन कलेक्टर और दूसरी महाबोधि सोसायटी आफ श्रीलंका के चेयरमैन के पास रहती है। दोनों चाबी से ही यह लाकर खुलता है। हर साल दुनिया भर के 50 से अधिक देशों के 1000 से अधिक विदेशी मेहमान सांची आते थे। इस बाद ऐसा नहीं होगा।

