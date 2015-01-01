पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मुआवजा वितरण कार्यक्रम:अतिवृष्टि: किसानों को मिलेगा 140 करोड़ रुपए का मुआवजा

विदिशा3 घंटे पहले
  • विदिशा में नहीं रायसेन में होगा मुख्यमंत्री का मुआवजा वितरण कार्यक्रम

जिले में अतिवृष्टि से नुकसान पर विदिशा जिले के किसानों को 140 करोड़ रुपए का मुआवजा वितरित किया जाएगा। मुआवजा राशि वितरण का कार्य 18 दिसंबर से शुरू होगा। मुख्यमंत्री शिवराजसिंह चौहान राज्य स्तरीय कार्यक्रम में मुआवजा वितरण कार्य का शुभारंभ करेंगे। यह कार्यक्रम मंगलवार को दोपहर तक विदिशा में कृषि उपज मंडी में आयोजित होना प्रस्तावित था लेकिन अपरिहार्य कारणों से अब सीएम के इस कार्यक्रम को रायसेन में स्थानांतरित कर दिया गया है।

पहले विदिशा में कार्यक्रम आयोजित किए जाने के संबंध में मुख्यमंत्री ने मंगलवार को भोपाल में आयोजित किसान सम्मेलन में इसकी घोषणा भी की थी। अब रायसेन के राज्य स्तरीय कार्यक्रम में मुख्यमंत्री प्रदेश के किसानों को 1600 करोड़ रुपए वितरित करने के कार्यक्रम की शुरुआत करेंगे। इसमें से विदिशा जिले के एक लाख से अधिक किसानों को 140 करोड़ रुपए की मुआवजा राशि वितरित की जाएगी। कलेक्टर डा.पंकज जैन का कहना है कि जिले के किसानों को मुआवजा वितरित करने संबंधी प्रशासनिक तैयारियों की जा रही हैं।

