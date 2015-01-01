पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

टूटा सब्र....:खेतों तक नहीं आया पानी तो किसान खुद ही नहरों की सफाई करने में जुटे

विदिशा4 घंटे पहले
संजय सागर बांध से 28 अक्टूबर को पानी छूटने के बावजूद अभी तक नटेरन क्षेत्र की कई नहरों में पानी नहीं पहुंचा। बोवनी लेट होने से किसानों के सब्र का बांध अब टूटने लगा है। किसानों का कहना है कि सिंचाई विभाग की लापरवाही की वजह से पलेवा का समय निकलता जा रहा है। नटेरन क्षेत्र की ज्यादातर नहरों में बांध के पानी नहीं आने के कारण सूखी पड़ी हैं। हालात यह हैं कि नहरों की ना तो साफ सफाई की गई और ना ही मरम्मत की गई। इस लापरवाही के चलते एक नवंबर से नहरों में पानी को छोड़ने के बावजूद नटेरन क्षेत्र की नहरों तक अभी तक नहीं पहुंच सका है। इसलिए किसान नहरों की सफाई के काम में खुद ही जुड़ गए हैं।

अफसरों ने 28 अक्टूबर को पानी छोड़कर ख्ुद की जिम्मेदारी पूरी कर ली, लेकिन वह पानी जिस मकसद के लिए छोड़ा वह पूरा हुआ कि नहीं, यह देखने की जहमत नहीं उठाई, अगर किया होता तो किसान नहरों की सफाई करने नहीं उतरते

इन क्षेत्रों में नहीं पहुंचा पानी
ग्राम रिनिया, सेऊ, निपानिया, मूड़रा, मूड़री, घिनोची, नटेरन, खैराई, नागौर, नगदा सहित डी-2 नहर से लगे सिरसी, नगतरा, बमोरी, रावन, खाइखेड़ा, सेऊ, नटेरन के किसान नहर के पानी से वंचित हैं।

आज तक का दिया समय, नहीं तो किसान करेंगे आंदोलन
किसानों ने नहरों की सफाई नहीं होने व नहरों में पानी न आने की समस्या को लेकर एसडीएम के नाम एक ज्ञापन भी दिया। इसमें उन्होंने चेतावनी दी है कि 18 नवंबर तक यदि नहरों में पानी नहीं आया तो उग्र आंदोलन किया जाएगा।

^नहरों की साफ-सफाई व्यवस्थित तरीके से कराई गई है। टेल क्षेत्र के लिए पानी देने के लिए प्रक्रिया शुरू हो गई है। नहरों से कमांड के बाहरी क्षेत्र के किसान मोटर लगाकर पानी ले रहे हैं। इस वजह से समस्या आ रही है। डीके श्रीवास्तव, एसडीओ, संजय सागर सिंचाई परियोजना।

