पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

नाश करता नशा:विदिशा में 5 माह में 2 युवकों की मौत 2 हजार रु. किलो में खरीदकर 20 हजार में बेचते हैं गांजा

विदिशाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • विदिशा के पेडलर सीधे झारखंड, उड़ीसा, बिहार और वारंगल से मंगाते हैं नशे की खेप
  • तरीका... नशे की छोटी पुड़िया बनाकर युवाओं का बनाते हैं आदी, बाद में 100 रु. की इन पुड़िया को 700 रु. तक में बेचते हैं

जिले में नशे का कारोबार तेजी से बढ़ रहा है। विदिशा, गंजबासौदा, सिरोंज और लटेरी कस्बे नशे के प्रमुख अड्डे के रूप में उभर रहे हैं। युवा पीढ़ी तेजी से उसकी चपेट में आ रही है। यही वजह है कि नारकोटिक्स कंट्रोल ब्यूरो ने प्रदेश के 15 जिलों के अलावा विदिशा को भी नशे के बढ़ते अड्डे के रूप में संवेदनशील माना है। विदिशा के पेडलर नशे की खेप सीधे झारखंड, उड़ीसा, बिहार और आंध्रप्रदेश के वारंगल से मंगाते हैं।

वहां करीब 2000 रुपए किलो के भाव मिलने वाला गांजा विदिशा के पेडलर 10 गुना ज्यादा मुनाफा कमाने के साथ उसे 100 से लेकर 200 रुपए तक की पुड़िया में भरकर 20 हजार रुपए किलो तक में बेचते हैं। नशे के इंजेक्शन और ओवर डोज के कारण पिछले 5 महीने में विदिशा में 2 युवकों की मौत हो चुकी है। करीब 3 महीने पहले हलाली कालोनी में एक पेडलर कमल सिंधी की हत्या हो चुकी है। यह मामला जांच में है। 2 साल पहले लटेरी में भी 3 से अधिक युवकों की मौत नशे के कारण हो चुकी है।

विदिशा में करैयाखेड़ा रोड से लेकर रंगई तक नशे का कारोबार

विश्वस्त सूत्रों से प्राप्त जानकारी के मुताबिक विदिशा शहर में करैयाखेड़ा रोड, बंटीनगर, सुभाषनगर, शेरपुरा टीला, स्टेशन रोड, बस स्टैंड क्षेत्र, पूरनपुरा, लालधाऊ, हरीपुरा में पुलिया से आगे सोंठिया रोड, मोहनगिरी, लोहांगी मोहल्ला, बक्सरिया, काछीकुआं, खरी फाटक रोड, रामलीला रोड, बरईपुरा, एसएटीआई के आसपास, रंगई में काली मंदिर के आसपास नशे के कारोबारी ज्यादा सक्रिय रहते हैं। इन इलाकों में दिन में भी बड़ी संख्या में युवा खुलेआम नशा करते हुए देखे जा सकते हैं। यहां पेडलर गांजा, ब्राउन शुगर और चरस की छोटी पुड़िया बनाकर बेचते हैं। पहले ये युवाओं को नशे का आदी बनाते हैं। बाद में 100 से 200 रुपए तक में बिकने वाली पुड़िया 500 से लेकर 700 रुपए तक में बेचते हैं।

ज्यादातर पेडलर जेल में, फिर भी चल रहा कारोबार

एएसपी संजय साहू के मुताबिक पेडलर महेंद्र यादव उर्फ पिंगी को 4 दिन पहले भोपाल से पकड़ा गया है। वह 200 किलो गांजे के मामले में आरोपी था। उसे जेल भेजा गया है। इसी प्रकार गंजबासौदा में पेडलर दीपक रघुवंशी 200 ग्राम चरस के मामले में जेल में बंद है। 100 किलो गांज के मामले में उदयपुर का राकेश यादव भी जेल में बंद है। गंजबासौदा की महिला सपना विश्वकर्मा को भी 2.50 किलो गांजा और 5 ग्राम चरस के साथ पकड़ा गया था। वह भी जेल में बंद है। एएसपी का कहना है कि सूचना मिलने पर नशे के कारोबारियों पर तुरंत कड़ी कार्रवाई की जा रही है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपंजाब के लोगों को क्यों है फिर से अपनी जमीन के बंटने का डर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें